Top Investment Firm to Discuss Direct EB-5 Investor Due Diligence During December 30 Webinar
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live webinar, “Direct EB-5 Projects: Key Diligence Questions for EB-5 Investors,” on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register.
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” says Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want to know what questions to ask when evaluating investment opportunities.”
The webinar’s presenters will include Silverman and partner Michael Schoenfeld along with expert EB-5 immigration attorney Rohit Kapuria, partner at partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein and Lehr LLP. Silverman, Schoenfeld, and Kapuria will discuss the key topics that immigrant investors should consider.
Topics to be covered include:
• EB-5 fund manager credentials and experience;
• Investment structures;
• Accountability, reporting, and fund manager independence;
• Sponsor/operator qualifications, experience, and success record;
• Project capitalization (funding sources) and dependence on EB-5 investment;
•. EB-5 investor exits and capital recovery;
• Direct job creation plan and cushion;
• Risk mitigation through diversification; and
• Immigration attorney qualifications and independence.
Prospective EB-5 investors and others who cannot attend the live event can register to receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Global Immigration and Foreign Investment Practice provides comprehensive services to help businesses and individuals achieve these goals. The firm’s interdisciplinary team of multilingual professionals is experienced in immigration, corporate and securities, real estate, finance, international, and tax matters. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr works closely with foreign investors, individuals, and businesses ranging in size from start-up companies to multinational corporations.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Global Immigration and Foreign Investment Practice provides comprehensive services to help businesses and individuals achieve these goals. The firm’s interdisciplinary team of multilingual professionals is experienced in immigration, corporate and securities, real estate, finance, international, and tax matters. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr works closely with foreign investors, individuals, and businesses ranging in size from start-up companies to multinational corporations.
