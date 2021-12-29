Additional Delaware Deer Hunting Seasons to Open in January

Several Delaware hunting seasons for white-tailed deer either will reopen in January or are continuing into the new year. Photo: US Fish and Wildlife Service

Numerous Hunting and Trapping Seasons Continue Statewide

Hunters are encouraged to harvest does (female deer) to help manage the size and quality of Delaware’s deer population. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through January 2022, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons, with additional information available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

Successful hunters during these later deer seasons who wish to donate venison to those in need are encouraged to participate in Delaware’s Sportsmen Against Hunger Program. Field-dressed deer may be donated at participating butchers or at self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, with additional information and participating butcher and cooler locations found at de.gov/sah. All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable organizations serving those in need. Last year, hunters donated 21,000 pounds of venison that provided over 84,000 meals to Delawareans in need.

Deer hunting season dates opening in January:

January handgun deer* : Jan. 1, Jan. 3 through 8, excluding Sunday, Jan. 2** south of the C&D Canal

: Jan. 1, Jan. 3 through 8, excluding Sunday, Jan. 2** south of the C&D Canal January general firearm deer (also known as the January shotgun season)*: Jan. 15 through 23, including Sundays

(also known as the January shotgun season)*: Jan. 15 through 23, including Sundays January muzzleloader deer: Jan. 24 through 30, including Sundays

*Straight-walled pistol-caliber rifles are allowed during the January handgun and general firearm deer seasons south of the C&D Canal. **Hunters may only use archery equipment, including crossbows, to hunt on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Continuing hunting seasons include:

Bobwhite quail : through Jan. 1, 2022

: through Jan. 1, 2022 Woodcock and common snipe : through Jan. 17, 2022

: through Jan. 17, 2022 Canada goose (migratory season) : through Jan. 22, 2022

: through Jan. 22, 2022 Ducks, coots and mergansers : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Sea ducks in the Special Sea Duck Area : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Brant : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Tundra swan (by special permit ONLY): through Jan. 31, 2022

(by special permit ONLY): through Jan. 31, 2022 Snow goose : through Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 5, 2022 Mourning dove : through Jan. 31, 2022

: through Jan. 31, 2022 Archery and crossbow deer : through Jan. 31, 2022, including all Sundays

: through Jan. 31, 2022, including all Sundays Gray squirrel : through Feb. 5, 2022

: through Feb. 5, 2022 Ring-necked pheasant (male only): through Feb. 5, 2022

(male only): through Feb. 5, 2022 Cottontail rabbit : through Feb. 28, 2022

: through Feb. 28, 2022 Coyote (hunt) : through Feb. 28, 2022

: through Feb. 28, 2022 Red fox (hunt) : through Feb. 28, 2022

: through Feb. 28, 2022 Raccoon and opossum (hunt) : through Feb. 28, 2022***

: through Feb. 28, 2022*** Beaver (hunt) : through March 19, 2022, private land only

: through March 19, 2022, private land only Crows : through March 26, 2022, June 23 through 25, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

: through March 26, 2022, June 23 through 25, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only) Groundhog (hunt): through June 30, 2022

***Special raccoon and opossum hunting hours during the January handgun, January general firearm and January muzzleloader deer seasons are 7 p.m. until midnight (reference the 2021/2022 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide for these deer season dates).

Continuing trapping seasons include:

Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria : ○ New Castle County: through March 10, 2022 (March 20 on embanked meadows) ○ Kent and Sussex counties: through March 15, 2022

: ○ New Castle County: through March 10, 2022 (March 20 on embanked meadows) ○ Kent and Sussex counties: through March 15, 2022 Red fox and coyote : through March 10, 2022

: through March 10, 2022 Beaver : through March 20, 2022, private land only

: through March 20, 2022, private land only Groundhog: through June 30, 2022

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas, with details available at de.gov/wamaps. Information specific to Sunday deer hunting on state wildlife areas is available at de.gov/sundayhunt.

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Migratory bird hunters, except crow hunters, also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, which can be obtained through the DNREC ePermitting system or by calling toll free 1-855-DEL-HUNT (1-855-335-4868). If using the DNREC ePermitting system, hunters can either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Registered motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can opt to receive one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at de.gov/huntinglicense or from hunting license agents statewide. Hunters obtaining a LEN are reminded that they should create a profile using the DNREC ePermitting system portal or obtain a LEN at a hunting license agent if they have not already done so. Federal Duck Stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at 2021/2022 Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp.

Additional information on hunting seasons and state wildlife areas is available in the 2021/2022 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. Information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense or by calling the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###