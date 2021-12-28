Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,678 in the last 365 days.

8th Circuit decides N.D. cases

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has issued opinions in two North Dakota cases.

In United States v. Garcia the court held that the sentence imposed upon the revocation of defendant's supervised release was not an abuse of the district court's discretion.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/21/12/211743U.pdf

In United States v. Garmoo the court held that because the appeal waiver was valid, enforceable, and applicable to the issue raised on appeal, the appeal is dismissed.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/21/12/212387U.pdf

You just read:

8th Circuit decides N.D. cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.