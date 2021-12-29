Crash in Currituck County Prompts ALE Investigation

Following an ALE investigation, two businesses, two employees and five underage teens have been charged after an alcohol-related collision left the driver seriously injured.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 27, troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving an underage driver with serious injuries in Currituck County. ALE was contacted after the driver, Skylar Menteer, 18, was suspected of being intoxicated prior to the crash.

ALE conducted a joint investigation with SHP to determine the source of where Menteer consumed alcoholic beverages. Through the course of the investigation, special agents determined Menteer and four other teens visited two restaurants in Kill Devil Hills where employees served them mixed beverages over the course of a few hours. Menteer drove from the businesses and was involved in the collision.

Employees Juan Carlos Sanchez Torres, from 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano, and Ashley M. Trochez Lanza, from Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, were both charged with numerous counts of selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years old.

“Incidents like this are occurring far too frequently. We have seen a sharp increase in underage individuals being involved in serious vehicle crashes after consuming alcoholic beverages,” said Eric Swain, ALE Special Agent in Charge of the Greenville district. “We take these cases very seriously and any businesses serving underage patrons need to be held accountable.”

ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for 3 Tequilas Restaurante Mexicano and Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permits.

In addition to Torres and Lanza, the following individuals were also charged:

Skylar Menteer, 18, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Brooke Martin, 19, of Currituck County: Two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Hannah Dozier, 19, of Currituck County: two counts purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, two counts consumption by underage, two counts underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Emma Brumsey, 19, of Currituck County: One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages

Gabrielle Pennington, 19, Currituck County: One count purchase alcoholic beverages by underage, one count consumption by underage, one count underage possession of alcoholic beverages

The crash investigation is ongoing with SHP.