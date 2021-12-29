HomeWerx™ “Work From Home Solution” 2022 Kick-Off

Work From Home Solution - Laptop, Display, Desk, Chair, Keyboard, Mouse

HomeWerx™ offers Office as a Service (OaaS) Work From Home Solution (Patent Pending) a Subscription Service that is Economic, Secure, Efficient and Professional

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWerx™ is offering an Office as a Service (OaaS) Work From Home Solution (Patent Pending) which is a Subscription Service and a complete solution that is Economic, Secure, Efficient and Professional for C-Level executives embracing the Work From Home (WFH) model for employees.

Today, they have announced their January 2022 Kick-Off reaching out to all corporations nationwide with 500 employees or more. HomeWerx™ is setting in-person appointments to meet with C-Level executives, including, CFO, CIO, CTO, CEO, to build relationships and share the solution that will help executives meet their individual corporate goals. The solution includes, computer hardware, software, furniture and some options. Visit our website and watch a 3-minute Overview Video, then call to Schedule YOUR Meeting NOW!

Their new headquarters office in Louisville, KY, USA, will be the company’s first, with other nationwide regional offices to follow, to meet the needs of their growing organization teams in Management, Marketing, Sales, Finance, IT and Human Resources. The new office is expected to generate sales in great numbers for years to come. A satellite office in Beaumont, CA, USA will assist with the high demand of appointments and flights necessary to visit prospective corporate C-Level executives in a timely manner, responding to urgent market trend needs and helping how corporate executives are fulfilling them.

HomeWerx™ has started operations in Louisville, KY, USA after finalizing development plans with Information Technology and Depot Service Distributors that are needed to facilitate the drop-shipment orders for Work From Home Solution components to corporate employee end-users at home, fulfilling the needs of corporation C-Level executives for an Economic, Secure, Efficient and Professional Work From Home Solution for their employee end-users.

The Information Technology & Services Industry has recently undergone many new trends, including the Work From Home model for having corporate employee end-users Work From Home due to the pandemic Covid-19 with stay at home orders issued from government. John Lee, the Founder of HomeWerx™, has been involved in the Information Technology & Services Industry for over 30 years since January 1990. HomeWerx™ is making milestones with their new offering of an Office as a Service (OaaS) Work From Home Solution (Patent Pending) which is a Subscription Service to corporate C-Level executives who setup corporate employee end-users to Work From Home.

About HomeWerx™

Founded in March 2021, HomeWerx™ is the maker an Office as a Service (OaaS) Work From Home Solution (Patent Pending) which is a Subscription Service for corporate C-Level executives who have embraced the Work From Home model and setup employee end-users to Work From Home. The company’s mission is to provide the most Economic, Secure, Efficient and Professional Work From Home Solution.

For more information about HomeWerx™, visit its website at www.HomeWerx.io.

For more information please contact:

Ray Matranga / Senior Vice President

HomeWerx™

4949 Old Brownsboro Rd Suite 279

Louisville, KY 40222

Phone: 949-485-8676

Email: ray@homewerx.io

HomeWerx Overview - Work From Home