‘What Dewey Do?’ – one of most popular financial planning podcasts in America

2022 offers even more guests to offer you the best in financial planning with What Dewey Do Podcast

We launched this podcast to help inform the community on the complicated world of finance and help people lead happier, wealthier lives.”
— Dewey Steffen, CEO, Great Lakes Wealth

NORTHVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic changed our saving and spending habits as businesses across the nation were forced to close – either temporarily or permanently – and millions of people lost their jobs. And, as the U.S. economy begins to recover, many people are still struggling to rebuild their financial lives.

That’s why Dewey Steffen, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Great Lakes Wealth, wanted to do something to help anxious investors improve their financial literacy and feel empowered when it comes to their financial futures. So, in the summer of 2020, he partnered with Metro Detroit radio personality Kyle “Bogey” Bogenschutz to launch the podcast “What Dewey Do?” and, for season two, he teamed up with WWJ midday news anchor Brooke Allen.

“We launched this podcast to help inform the community on the complicated world of finance and help people lead happier, wealthier lives. And we’re just getting started,” said Steffen, a licensed investment professional with 25 years of experience.

“Some people invest without doing their homework or understanding what they're doing. They just go to their phone, download an app, and invest in something they heard about on Reddit or another website. Through this podcast, I want to elevate investors in our community by providing reliable and researched information.”

“What Dewey Do?,” which was named one of the 2021 Most Popular Financial Planning Podcasts in America by Yahoo! Finance, covers all things timely and timeless in the financial world. In less than two years, Great Lakes Wealth has released a total of 50 episodes with more than 17,000 downloads.

The podcast has covered topics such as COVID-19’s impact on investing, saving for retirement, the pros and cons of cryptocurrency, estate planning, the future of the stock market, investment opportunities in cannabis, financially planning for college, and more.

Some of their guests have included:

• Kevin O’Leary, Mr. Wonderful from ABC’s “Shark Tank”
• Darren McCarty, former Detroit Red Wing and four-time Stanley Cup Champion
• Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer at Rocket Mortgage
• Anthony and Michael Tomey, co-owners of 50 Jimmy John’s franchises and 8 Mile Vodka
• Mike Sullivan and Kyle Bogenschutz, co-owners of Brand25 Media and Metro Detroit Golfers, the largest golf community in Michigan
• Lorron James, CEO of James Group International and brother of former U.S. Senate candidate John James
• Mike Valenti, 97.1 FM radio legend
• Charlotte Alex, Director of Children’s Miracle Network for Beaumont Children’s Hospital
• Mark Rieth, President of Atwater Brewery and Spirits

They are continuing season two of “What Dewey Do?” in 2022 and will kick off the year with guests David Provost, retired chairman of TCF Bank, in January, and Austin Hatch, former University of Michigan basketball player and current motivational speaker, in February. Throughout the year, listeners can expect to hear from additional business leaders, high profile celebrities and athletes from Michigan and across the nation.

“Join us twice a month as we welcome some of today’s leaders in the community for conversations that can help with investment decisions so you can plan for and live your best life,” said Steffen.

New episodes are available every other Wednesday morning on Apple, Spotify, PodBean and all other streaming platforms, and full episodes are also available to watch on YouTube.

Great Lakes Wealth, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is known for combining Wall Street solutions with Main Street values to bring common-sense investing to clients around the globe. Since opening their doors on July 1, 2016, they have offered goal-based financial planning, strived for best-in-class asset management solutions, and provided concierge-style client service.

For more information, visit www.greatlakeswealth.us.

Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

‘What Dewey Do?’ – one of most popular financial planning podcasts in America

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
Company/Organization
Sari M Cicurel
4000 Winterset Lane
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, 48323
United States
+1 248-766-0945
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sari Cicurel is an in-demand publicist in metropolitan Detroit. She offers the public relations, communications, and marketing services you would expect from a big agency and partners it with the specialized attention of a boutique firm. For all her clients, Sari brings her passion, determination, and expertise so she can gain significant media exposure for her clients in broadcast, print, and online news outlets. All of her services can be identified on her website sarimcicurel.com. Her weekly podcast PR Weekly with Sari Cicurel is heard wherever you get your podcasts. She leverages her 30 years of experience to spearhead projects, social media strategies, event production, community relations campaigns, and marketing. Sari is a storyteller who cultivates a favorable public image for her clients in a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, restaurant, and hospitality, automotive, publishing, as well as in politics, professional services and for numerous non-profit organizations. Her current and past projects include clients such as Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, Red Dunn Kitchen & Cocktails, Trumbull & Porter Hotel, Profile by Sanford, Hill Gallery, Beyond Juice + Eatery, Detroit Axe, The Phluid Project and ASTOURI both based in New York, Curated Cincinnati, Pingree Detroit, Beer City Dog Biscuits, Lynn Hollander Designs, Richard Phillips Art Gallery and many retailers in SE Michigan. Sari is also active with many different non-profit organizations as she believes this work is the ultimate way to assist in telling a story. In addition to being the Executive Director at the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, she also works with The Emily Stillman Foundation, Alana Flu Foundation, ELLA Designs, Stand with Trans, Sib4Sib, and Yoga Moves MS.

More From This Author
‘What Dewey Do?’ – one of most popular financial planning podcasts in America
Gardner-White partners with PC Miracles to help growing furniture chain stay safe and secure
Le Shoppe Auction House sells local family’s Eames Storage Unit
View All Stories From This Author