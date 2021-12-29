‘What Dewey Do?’ – one of most popular financial planning podcasts in America

2022 offers even more guests to offer you the best in financial planning with What Dewey Do Podcast

NORTHVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic changed our saving and spending habits as businesses across the nation were forced to close – either temporarily or permanently – and millions of people lost their jobs. And, as the U.S. economy begins to recover, many people are still struggling to rebuild their financial lives.

That’s why Dewey Steffen, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Great Lakes Wealth, wanted to do something to help anxious investors improve their financial literacy and feel empowered when it comes to their financial futures. So, in the summer of 2020, he partnered with Metro Detroit radio personality Kyle “Bogey” Bogenschutz to launch the podcast “What Dewey Do?” and, for season two, he teamed up with WWJ midday news anchor Brooke Allen.

“We launched this podcast to help inform the community on the complicated world of finance and help people lead happier, wealthier lives. And we’re just getting started,” said Steffen, a licensed investment professional with 25 years of experience.

“Some people invest without doing their homework or understanding what they're doing. They just go to their phone, download an app, and invest in something they heard about on Reddit or another website. Through this podcast, I want to elevate investors in our community by providing reliable and researched information.”

“What Dewey Do?,” which was named one of the 2021 Most Popular Financial Planning Podcasts in America by Yahoo! Finance, covers all things timely and timeless in the financial world. In less than two years, Great Lakes Wealth has released a total of 50 episodes with more than 17,000 downloads.

The podcast has covered topics such as COVID-19’s impact on investing, saving for retirement, the pros and cons of cryptocurrency, estate planning, the future of the stock market, investment opportunities in cannabis, financially planning for college, and more.

Some of their guests have included:

• Kevin O’Leary, Mr. Wonderful from ABC’s “Shark Tank”

• Darren McCarty, former Detroit Red Wing and four-time Stanley Cup Champion

• Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer at Rocket Mortgage

• Anthony and Michael Tomey, co-owners of 50 Jimmy John’s franchises and 8 Mile Vodka

• Mike Sullivan and Kyle Bogenschutz, co-owners of Brand25 Media and Metro Detroit Golfers, the largest golf community in Michigan

• Lorron James, CEO of James Group International and brother of former U.S. Senate candidate John James

• Mike Valenti, 97.1 FM radio legend

• Charlotte Alex, Director of Children’s Miracle Network for Beaumont Children’s Hospital

• Mark Rieth, President of Atwater Brewery and Spirits

They are continuing season two of “What Dewey Do?” in 2022 and will kick off the year with guests David Provost, retired chairman of TCF Bank, in January, and Austin Hatch, former University of Michigan basketball player and current motivational speaker, in February. Throughout the year, listeners can expect to hear from additional business leaders, high profile celebrities and athletes from Michigan and across the nation.

“Join us twice a month as we welcome some of today’s leaders in the community for conversations that can help with investment decisions so you can plan for and live your best life,” said Steffen.

New episodes are available every other Wednesday morning on Apple, Spotify, PodBean and all other streaming platforms, and full episodes are also available to watch on YouTube.

Great Lakes Wealth, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is known for combining Wall Street solutions with Main Street values to bring common-sense investing to clients around the globe. Since opening their doors on July 1, 2016, they have offered goal-based financial planning, strived for best-in-class asset management solutions, and provided concierge-style client service.

For more information, visit www.greatlakeswealth.us.