Legendary Insurance Agency Gary Alford Insurance Partners with Justin Brock and Bobby Brock Insurance

Gary Alford and Justin Brock on Insurance Gurus Podcast Bobby Brock Insurance Logo - Justin Brock Insurance Gurus Cohost, Justin Brock

Safe Harbor Insurance DBA Bobby Brock Insurance and Marketing Acquires Gary Alford Insurance to strengthen our joint ability to serve North Mississippi

I am excited for the growth of the company and anxious to be a part of taking the operation to the next level.” — Gary Alford

SOUTHAVEN, MS, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor Insurance INC (DBA Bobby Brock Insurance and BBI Marketing), one of the nation's leading insure-tech platforms and Mississippi's Number One IMO and Medicare Focused Agency, today announced it has acquired Gary Alford Insurance, a Independent Life and Health Agency based in Southaven, MS. Gary Alford, President of the Gary Alford Insurance Agency, will remain a partner of Safe Harbor Insurance and would serve in a consulting capacity and as a benefactor of the efforts of the agency.

William "Gary" Alford entered the insurance business and immediately got involved in Medicare in 2002 after a robust career in the food services industry. Gary quickly became a top producer and met Bobby Brock, Shareholder and Founder of Safe Harbor Insurance, on a carrier incentive trip in Mexico. Gary claims often that Bobby became one of his mentors in the industry and Bobby is adamant that Gary was one of the best guys in the industry and a great friend. Gary Alford Insurance evolved as the leading Medicare Supplement Authority in Northwest Mississippi and has clients in several states.

Gary Alford Insurance primary initiative was "FAST SERVICE". Long before call center or call queue algorithms existed Gary coined a process where the first writing agent in pecking order would answer on the first ring, second writing agent would answer on second ring, and if the phone got to a third ring the administrative team would answer the phone. This got clients and prospects alike to the people that could best help them and led to fuel massive referrals for their agency. With 5,000 active policy holders and great name recognition, Justin Brock (President of Safe Harbor Insurance), expressed his extreme enthusiasm about the partnership and potential.

Steven Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer of Safe Harbor Insurance, said that with our systems and processes we have evolved as a technology leader in the industry coupled with our ability to move and pivot quickly, Safe Harbor Insurance will be able to take the astonishingly successful agency that is Gary Alford Insurance and ramp it up for extreme growth to better serve its current and future clients.

Gary Alford did an interview for the Insurance Gurus Podcast about the partnership and expressed his excitement that the good name he has built in multiple communities would be able to carry on under his guidance. He said he is excited for the growth of the company and is anxious to be a part of taking the operation to the next level.

About Safe Harbor Harbor Insurance DBA Bobby Brock Insurance and Marketing (BBI)

BBI started as one local independent agent in Tupelo, MS who decided after a short captive career with American General Insurance (AIG) that he would be able to help more people and build a stronger business as a broker focusing on the Medicare and health insurance market. At his kitchen table for 20 years, Bobby Brock build a name brand for himself by calling people straight out of the phone book to see if they needed help. As the marketplace evolved he began running television commercials on TV 53, a local Christian television outlet. His business grew, but he hit the ceiling of what a one man show could handle.

After 8 years in the Marine Corps, Justin Brock, Bobby's eldest son, came back to join the family business. Justin's experience in technology and leadership from his time in the Marine Corps helped him build the agency to a 20 man team in Tupelo with two offices. Their client book grew from 5,000 to 20,000 and they began to help agents all across the nation. Now BBI helps over 10,000 agent nationwide on a daily basis with technology, contracting, and marketing support.

BBI has a bright future in a growing industry for one reason. They put the client's interest at the forefront of all of their efforts. Both Gary Alford Insurance and Bobby Brock Insurance practice this and it has led to a very successful road for both of them.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Steven Martinez at BBI.

Gary Alford and Justin Brock talk about their partnership on Insurance Gurus