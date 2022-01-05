LUNAJETS SURPASSED $100M REVENUE IN A GOLDEN AGE FOR PRIVATE AVIATION
Eymeric Segard, CEO - Guillaume Launay, Director of Sales - Alain Leboursier, Managing Director - ©LunaJets
The European market leader accelerates its growth with new offices as demand surges.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LunaJets, the private jet charter division of Luna Aviation Group, largely exceeds $100M annual revenue in 2021 for the first time in its history. This represents 65% growth of flight volume vs 2020 and 40% vs 2019. The number of flights reached almost 8,000*.
“Considering how highly volatile the market has been since the beginning of the pandemic and a slow start to the year, these figures which are well above the rest of the market, confirm our position as the European market leader” states Guillaume Launay, Director of Sales. “We beat our record of new clients with over 1,100 in 2021, with an unprecedented level of clients switching supplier, and newcomers into the industry” he adds. “Most of these are leisure clients which, this year represent nearly 70% of our activity, compared to around 50% in 2019, whereas our business clients have dramatically reduced their flight hours.”
THE AVIATION MARKET IN 2021
Starting in April, the business aviation market experienced a dramatic shift from an oversupply to an undersupply mainly fuelled by a drastic improvement of the sanitary situation until mid-Novembre, a lack of commercial flight routes and a huge increase in wealth resulting from bullish stock markets.
“This recent golden age for our industry, is an opportunity to accelerate our global development”, notes Eymeric Segard, LunaJets CEO “we also greatly benefited from the strong demand pressures on 25h-card providers and jet sharing programs which could not grow fast enough to absorb this unprecedented level of clients flying on their own fleet. Therefore, some of these clients switched to our services, offering unlimited direct access to a much wider fleet of recent aircraft worldwide. I am delighted with our performance but not fooled by these exceptional circumstances which feel like it did in 2007 when founding LunaJets, with signs of alarming over-excitement. For example, we are seeing rates-per-hour on large cabin aircraft category increasing and availability dramatically reducing.” adds Segard.
This year, LunaJets started to accept Crypto payments, offered carbon offsetting programs and was awarded prize for the “Best SME Employer” in Switzerland for the 4th year in a row by the Swiss business magazine Bilan.
“The Group doubled its IT and digital investments in 2021, and will continue in 2022 to increase our gap with the competition. Next year, we will offer to our clients the most advanced IT and digital tools of our industry.” says José Ferreiro, Head of IT and Digital.
FORECAST FOR 2022
After opening new offices in London in 2019, Paris in 2020 and Monaco in 2021, Lunajets will expand to Riga, Moscow and Dubai in 2022.
“Our new offices and inherent synergies within the Group - private jet charter, group charter, cargo, Sales & Acquisitions - have created an ecosystem where we cover all sectors of our industry to deliver the same independent and reliable service as LunaJets has done for over 15 years” mentions Alain Leboursier, Managing Director. “This has created a unique position where we are building deeper business relationships with our clients (and suppliers), being able to service all their aviation needs as well as rapidly gaining new clients in these markets.” adds Leboursier.
Despite the clear signs of a bubble in the industry, LunaJets remains confident that it can continue gaining market share and is targeting again 20-30% growth for 2022, as long as there are no geopolitical, financial or sanitary shocks.
* including empty legs
ABOUT LUNAJETS
LunaJets is a leading independent global provider of private jet charter solutions headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, Paris and Monaco.
Comprised of a team of over 60 experts using the latest proprietary technologies, it provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. LunaJets provides the most flexible offering in the market. Whether very light or ultra long-range jets, it can organise all types of flights. From shorthaul flights to around the world multi-leg business trips, LunaJets finds the most appropriate business jet for each client’s needs every time.
In 2015, LunaJets was the first charter broker to be Argus certified outside the US. A certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, current CEO.
