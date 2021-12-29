Flower Turbines Reg A+ Crowdfunding Surges Past $8 Million
Flower Turbines, maker of innovative wind turbines and e-bike charging products, raised $8 million since January 2021, $1 million in the last week.LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, maker of innovative wind turbines and e-bike charging products, raised $8 million since January 2021. This allows immediate steps to grow the company faster. Current goals are North American manufacturing, expansion of EU manufacturing, development of custom electronics, and expansion of the US team. The round closes on Dec. 30 at 11:59 PM PST (Pacific time). The stock will split on Dec. 31.
Of the $8 million, $1 million has poured in during the last week.
Invest at https://www.startengine.com/flowerturbines
Offering Circular Link: https://rebrand.ly/OC-Flower-Turbines
Related Risks :https://rebrand.ly/Risks-Flower-Turbines
You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC member FINRA (www.finra.org)/SIPC (www.sipc.org).
This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.
In addition, as described in the Offering Circular, the Company retains the right to continue the offering beyond the Termination Date, in its sole discretion. Closing date filing:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001739997/000110465921120404/tm2128723-1_253g2.htm
Stock split filing: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001739997/000110465921151282/tm2135842d1_253g2.htm
Flower Turbines previously finished two oversubscribed Reg-CF crowdfunding rounds. Flower Turbines is an innovative small wind energy company making turbines that are the first to be simultaneously quiet, beautiful, efficient, and which make their neighbors perform better. The company has a complementary product line of on and off grid e-bike charging stations. The Flower Turbines technology is based on multiple granted and pending patents. Flower Turbines has growing sales of its products in Europe and is starting its US manufacturing.
“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb. “We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it.”
Flower Turbines is one of the first equity crowdfunded companies to be a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined in 2020. The Most Fundable Companies initiative involved a multi-phase assessment that evaluated multiple company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team. Usually, the other winners have been traditionally funded by Angels and Venture Capital.
Here is a link to a recent video of its wind/solar charging poles: https://vimeo.com/516976674
Here is a link to an installation of its smallest size turbines: https://vimeo.com/481714490
support.us@flowerturbines.com
Mark Daniel Farb
Flower Turbines
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Video of Flower Turbines company