World tallest Ain Dubai wheel is open for public
The world's largest Ferris wheel has been opened in Dubai. For the adventure seekers, it's great to know that Ain Dubai has broken the record of London Eye
Dubai Eye will be a testament to one of the numerous initiatives by Dubai. Ain Dubai is an international tourism destination in continuation of Dubai's drive order to achieve new global heights”DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's Ferris wheel has been opened to the public. Located on Bluewaters Island- offering 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline. This monster Ferris wheel rises to a stunning height of approx. 250 meters pushing the limits of engineering. Previously, it was named Dubai and was announced in February 2013. The opening of Ain Dubai was delayed due to the pandemic. However, it was officially opened on October 21, 2021.
Thrill-seekers must celebrate their new year celebrations in Dubai. Dubai already had the world's tallest building and now it has won the title of world's largest and tallest Ferris wheel/ observation wheel. It is known as Ain Dubai- located on Bluewaters Island near the Dubai Marine in Dubai.
In order to put into perspective, previously, the London Eye was considered the largest observation wheel in the world— its height was only 440 feet.
Dubai Eye takes the cake when it comes to recording the number of people able to ride at the same time. The seating capacity is 1,750 and each person is able to hold a max of 40 riders. Book your Ain Dubai tickets and ride on this observation wheel won't be as quick as say as the single full rotation takes around 38 minutes. In order to get a luxurious experience, book a yacht from Yacht rental Dubai to Bluewaters island and make your trip memorable for a long time.
After the series of delays, the wheel was originally slated to make its debut last year. However, the organizers had to revise the plans due to COVID-19, according to the official site of Ain Dubai. In terms of comparison, it is fascinating to know that Ain Dubai has passed the 167-meter-High Roller observation wheel in Las Vegas.
Industry experts say that “the project will play a huge role in boosting Dubai's tourism. He said, "Dubai Eye will be a testament to one of the numerous initiatives by Dubai. Ain Dubai is an international tourism destination in continuation of Dubai's drive in order to achieve new global heights."
The basic engineering on the cabins came from France. The communication system and the control were provided by Italy. However, the engineering on the major structure was sourced from the UK and Netherlands. The steel for the project was produced in Germany and UAE.
