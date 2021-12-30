Increasing Adoption of Pedestal Supports in Commercial & Residential Properties Set to drive the Pedestal Support Market

pedestal support

The Global Pedestal Support System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the next six years

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Over the past decades, exterior building spaces and rooftops have transformed from utilitarian ballasted roof systems to roof systems with environmentally conscious, people-friendly amenities that promote healthier lifestyles. The Global pedestal support system market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The demand for pedestal support system is expected to reach “USD 410.0” Million by 2027.

Pedestal support systems have emerged as an effective alternative to conventional slabs on granular base systems and slabs on permeable base system. As pedestals are an emerging technology, these conventional methods are popular among users and are still widely used a across various applications. However, with constant technological enhancements and high-end research, alternative solutions like pedestal support systems have emerged.



Read more about the report: “Global Pedestal Support System Market Report”



Regional insights:

Europe is expected to generate higher demand for pedestal support system market, while Asia-Pacific along with MEA region is expected to offer wide array of opportunities and would be key market over the forecast period.



Key players operating in the Pedestal Support System market include DD GROUP, Caro Group, Linder,The London Tile Co., Buzon UK Limited, Dutco Tennant LLC Kinley Systems Limited, Marshalls, Wallbarn Ltd., Pedestal PRO, LLC, Tile Mountain Ltd, Elevated Deck Systems, Castle Composites Ltd, Sky Deck USA, Jiangxi Taurus Technology Co., Ltd., Keksia, BISON Innovative Products., Eterno Ivica S.r.l.; among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected growth for the Global Pedestal Support System Market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Pedestal Support System Market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Pedestal Support System performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Pedestal Support System market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Global Pedestal Support System market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Pedestal Support System Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Pedestal Support System Market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

For enquires related to the market research report, Contact:

QuantAlign Research

Email: info@quantalignresearch.com

US: +1-716-218-9921 / UK: +44-20-3239-1434



Related Reports:

Global Mezzanine Floor Market

Global Grinding Wheel Market



About Us

QuantAlign Research is a market research and consulting company that provides high quality research insights, which help our clients in making well-informed decisions.

QuantAlign Research provides syndicated and customized research reports in various industry verticals, which include chemical &material, automotive& transportation, energy & power, information and communication, electrical &electronics, healthcare& biotechnology, and FMCG.

The full portfolio of reports available from QuantAlign can be found at:

“https://quantalignresearch.com/”

