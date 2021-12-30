Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Therapies driving the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices Market

LAA Closure Devices

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices market is likely to reach USD 1,392.44 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. Growing geriatric population and prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increasing adoption of minimally invasive therapies and presence of various favorable government initiatives are projected to boost the market demand over the forecast period. However, high cost of LAA closure devices may hinder the market growth over the coming years.

Additionally, there have been significant technological advances in LAA closure procedures over the years. While the Watchman and the Amplatzer Amulet are the two most widely used LAA closure devices, various other next-generation LAA closure technologies are in different stages of development and clinical testing. Apart from effective closure devices, the success of LAA closure also depends on advanced imaging technologies required for the proper placement. Continuous research and development activities are focused on development of better guiding catheters and enhanced imaging.

In order to prevent the occurrence of heart strokes, the devices designed to close the LAA have gained acceptance over the years. The closure of LAA may be completed either with the help of traditional surgical procedures using staples or sutures, or through more advanced device-based procedures. Since traditional surgical procedures have resulted in incomplete closure, much advanced device-based procedures have gained significant momentum. This, in turn has fostered an increase in the penetration rate of LAA closure devices across the globe.

Key insights:

• Endocardial LAA closure device segment held the major share of the market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

• Hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, and is likely to witness a significant CAGR from 2021-2027

• North America held the majority share of the global market in 2020, however Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period



Key players operating in the market include Lifetech Scientific Corporation; AtriCure, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Cardiac, Inc.; SentreHEART, Inc; Coherex Medical Inc.; and SentreHEART, Inc; among others.



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers LAA Closure Devices market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

