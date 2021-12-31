Lenny Rosenberg, Entrepreneur & Restaurant Owner, Chosen One of L.A.’s Business Innovator for 2021

“We're honored to include Lenny Rosenberg, Entrepreneur & Restaurant Owner, into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenny Rosenberg, entrepreneur & restaurant owner, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s Business Innovator, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community.

“As a premier investor and developer of restaurants, Lenny Rosenberg has earned a place on L.A. Business Innovator list” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Lenny Rosenberg, entrepreneur & Restaurant Owner, into our L.A Business Innovator list."

Lenny Rosenberg, otherwise known as “The Michael Jordan of flipping restaurants”, owns, invests, and rebrands restaurants. Lenny has gone on to rebrand over 50 restaurants in the past 31 years. He was born and raised in Plainview, Long Island. Since Rosenberg was only seven years old, he was immersed in the family business of bakeries, deli’s, pizzeria’s, catering & restaurants from the East to the West Coast. His father, Robert Rosenberg, was a seasoned pro at buying, selling & rebranding food establishments for over 50 years including the landmark location “Eclairs” in New York City.

He bought and rebranded his first restaurant at the age of 17. Success quickly ensued and Lenny continued to purchase and rebrand multiple restaurants at a time. In 2000 he searched for a new challenge by moving out west where he met interior designer, Adesa Swan. The duo joined forces and decided to embark in business together starting in Los Angeles to create the same commitment to quality, food, service and décor. They bought and rebranded such notable California restaurants such as Nosh of Beverly Hills, 17th Street Cafe on tony Montana Ave. in Santa Monica and the beloved Mort’s deli in Pacific Palisades.

Due to his expertise in rebranding restaurants, Lenny created Lars Restaurants. Located in Los Angeles, Lars Restaurants is a premiere company that invests in restaurants to develop & rebrand them for a profit!

