Kenovate launches Prototype Model for Business Transformation by Technology
BTTP Model will enable business operations to peek-view into their data, delays, results and performance to understand benefits before any big investments.
Organizations needs ERP / process system that matches their business processes, data-flows and rules. Kenovate, makes that adaptation transition easy with prototype model of piloting stages.”DELHI, INDIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mostly, it’s the processes which are not streamlined and monitored that become the bottleneck for the growth and consistent quality deliverables for any organization. With BTTP (Business Transformation by Technology Prototype) Model, Kenovate enables businesses to peek-view into their operations for data, delays, results and performance with business process automation solutions.
People often say “Think ongoing versus one-and-done”. This is not something what organizations have learnt due to Covid or pandemic. This holds true in every circumstance and for every business to grow; whether it’s a small Startup or a SME or a large MNC Corporate or even a Non-Profit.
Today, organizations are willing to adopt digital & technology transformation, but they are finding that its not as-simple-as like purchasing an out-of-box software and get up and running. All systems need significant changes to adapt business processes, data-flow and rules. As a result, research shows, that only handful of organizations are able to get the maximum benefit out of their investment.
Keeping that in mind, with BTTP Model, Kenovate Solutions will be helping businesses to experiment with piloting before committing to a huge cost of any software procurement. This help to make use of today’s evolved technology and cloud services to streamline their current processes and bring more visibility to data. The service will help organizations to modernize and migrate to scale up with least cost expense and experience the impact before committing any further cost budgets.
Lot of businesses today already have couple of software systems in place to handle some of their core operations like Finance, Billing etc. They use some billing software to create invoices. Some uses a ERP Systems. Then, a supply chain team is using spreadsheets or registers to maintain what comes-in and what goes-out. Someone is again keeping a spreadsheet or register to record Expiry Dates or Warranty Dates or Service / Membership Renewal etc. Ultimately, what happens is – Memberships expires, Un-counted Stock lying in stores, Customers / Vendors discounting surpasses, receivable grows etc.
All of above issues and challenges can be resolved by deploying business-oriented customized system and integrating existing systems (which are running in silos) to have collaborative data visibility, helping decision-making easy, quick and building business value consistently growing. Customized software for the business specific processes is the most important requirement in order to make all the efforts work in favour of streamlining business processes to run without errors and gather valuable data.
About Kenovate
Kenovate Solutions is a global service provider in web software development, digital services and consulting. The company help organizations achieve strategic objectives through a wide range of offerings with their digital / technology transformation. Our solutions rely on technology consulting & support to empower businesses to scale their business processes.
For over 18 years now, Kenovate have helped clients across a range of industries including technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Non-Profits etc. Organizations, even SMEs to Big Corporates and MNCs, have been benefited from our partnership with relevant process automation solutions for better monitoring and management to improve productivity and drive higher growth.
