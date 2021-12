ÉSECÈ multi-awarded in the first year as a group

ÉSECÈ Group, industrial solutions MAR12_Industrial boiler_STEAM [ÉSECÈ Group]

MONTCADA I REIXAC, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- When ÉSECÈ Group decided to launch their own brand of industrial boilers at the beginning of 2020, never did they imagine that a global pandemic would be unleashed and affect absolutely all production sectors, except for pharmaceuticals of course.However, neither did they imagine one year later, ÉSECÈ would have exported more than 12 boilers to 4 continents, for industries as diverse as textile, food, and biochemistry.And, even less than after those hard months, their first year as a group, would be recognized internationally with more than ten distinctions,among which stand out:• Gold CEO of the World | Product ServicesSergio Cortijo Guerra9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awardsglobeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners• Startup of the Year | Business Services6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards• 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards• Startup of the Year | Others13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards• Platinium in Marketing Effectiveness27th Summit International AwardsAlthough, ÉSECÈ most important award is the continuous satisfaction of helping each corporation (not only in the Iberian Peninsula, but in emerging markets) to optimize their energy production, reduce environmental impact and continue implementing #SmartIndustry, industry 4.0In short, taking care of the health of the company. Because, as their Commercial Director, Constanza Vallejo Grove, says: "A boiler is the heart of a factory."It makes ÉSECÈ proud and encourages them to continue growing. Many thanks to the team that has made this possible.