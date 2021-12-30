ÉSECÈ multi-awarded in the first year as a group
EINPresswire.com/ -- When ÉSECÈ Group decided to launch their own brand of industrial boilers at the beginning of 2020, never did they imagine that a global pandemic would be unleashed and affect absolutely all production sectors, except for pharmaceuticals of course.
However, neither did they imagine one year later, ÉSECÈ would have exported more than 12 boilers to 4 continents, for industries as diverse as textile, food, and biochemistry.
And, even less than after those hard months, their first year as a group, would be recognized internationally with more than ten distinctions,among which stand out:
• Gold CEO of the World | Product Services
Sergio Cortijo Guerra
9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards
globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners
• Startup of the Year | Business Services
6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards
http://chilp.it/4313afb
• 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards
http://chilp.it/f28cc89
• Startup of the Year | Others
13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards
• Platinium in Marketing Effectiveness
27th Summit International Awards
Although, ÉSECÈ most important award is the continuous satisfaction of helping each corporation (not only in the Iberian Peninsula, but in emerging markets) to optimize their energy production, reduce environmental impact and continue implementing #SmartIndustry, industry 4.0
In short, taking care of the health of the company. Because, as their Commercial Director, Constanza Vallejo Grove, says: "A boiler is the heart of a factory."
It makes ÉSECÈ proud and encourages them to continue growing. Many thanks to the team that has made this possible.
Diego Otero Rodríguez
ÉSECÈ Group
