Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,597 in the last 365 days.

ÉSECÈ multi-awarded in the first year as a group

Sales, maintenance and inspections of boilers. Industrial installations. Boilermaking in general. Engineering 4.0. And electricity applied to industry. Tailor-made 'turnkey' projects for any type of industry: TEXTILE, PHARMACEUTICAL, FOOD, etc. From the

ÉSECÈ Group, industrial solutions

The mar12 boiler is a flame-retardant pyrotubular steam generator with a wet bottom. The standard version is designed for 12 bar and a steam production of 300 to 3000 kg / h. It can work with liquid or gaseous fuels. We design, manufacture and test cus

MAR12_Industrial boiler_STEAM [ÉSECÈ Group]

MONTCADA I REIXAC, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When ÉSECÈ Group decided to launch their own brand of industrial boilers at the beginning of 2020, never did they imagine that a global pandemic would be unleashed and affect absolutely all production sectors, except for pharmaceuticals of course.

However, neither did they imagine one year later, ÉSECÈ would have exported more than 12 boilers to 4 continents, for industries as diverse as textile, food, and biochemistry.

And, even less than after those hard months, their first year as a group, would be recognized internationally with more than ten distinctions,among which stand out:

• Gold CEO of the World | Product Services
Sergio Cortijo Guerra
9th Annual 2021 CEO World Awards
globeeawards.com/ceo-world-awards/winners

• Startup of the Year | Business Services
6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards
http://chilp.it/4313afb

• 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards
http://chilp.it/f28cc89

• Startup of the Year | Others
13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

• Platinium in Marketing Effectiveness
27th Summit International Awards

Although, ÉSECÈ most important award is the continuous satisfaction of helping each corporation (not only in the Iberian Peninsula, but in emerging markets) to optimize their energy production, reduce environmental impact and continue implementing #SmartIndustry, industry 4.0

In short, taking care of the health of the company. Because, as their Commercial Director, Constanza Vallejo Grove, says: "A boiler is the heart of a factory."

It makes ÉSECÈ proud and encourages them to continue growing. Many thanks to the team that has made this possible.

Diego Otero Rodríguez
ÉSECÈ Group
email us here

You just read:

ÉSECÈ multi-awarded in the first year as a group

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.