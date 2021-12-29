10K Mystery Boxes SOLD OUT in Just 1 Day - Beast Legends
10K Mystery Boxes SOLD OUT in Just 1 Day - Beast LegendsNY, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the official announcement shared by Beast Legends, the first Genesis Mystery Boxes Sales has successfully concluded. All 10,000 Genesis Mystery Boxes were sold out within 1 day! The sales event took place on December 28 with each Mystery Box priced at 0.03 BNB. To start playing the game, players need at least 3 different beasts. Therefore, "Mystery Box" is an optimal starter pack for players to enter the Beast Legends Metaverse. Each box contains 1 beast egg NFT with varying rarities and hashrate and there are 6 different beast eggs in Beast Legends. Beast eggs holders can also stake their NFTs to earn ARTS tokens for governance(DAO) and breeding beasts.
Staking NFT for ARTS rewards
Beast Legends NFT Staking Program is also live from December 29, 2021 to January 18, 2022. Blind box holders can navigate to the Blind Boxes platform to stake their NFT (maximum 11 slots) in the mining pool. The number of ARTS tokens awarded will be based on BSC block generation. A total of 8 million ARTS will be allocated for NFT Staking program.
About Beast Legends
Beast Legends is a community-driven, defined and shared with a sustainable economic platform that empowers users by rewarding their participation and enjoyment. By using the distribution of governance tokens ARTS, combined with Defi and NFT, to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.
