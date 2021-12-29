How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

AiTrillion Logo - 11+ features SaaS & AI enabled ecommerce sales and marketing platform Greenpeace Global NGO, CSR Activity partner of AiTrillion Round Table India, (part of Global NGO Round Table International, CSR Activity Partner of AiTrillion)

As a global company, AiTrillion has a holistic approach to CSR which can be seen through its commitments on its employees, community, and the environment.

NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- How New-Age Organizations are Driving Social Impact through CSR InitiativesMany companies are looking to give back to the society in a meaningful way. While every company may look at CSR through a different lens, the end objective is always the same: Giving back is about making the difference by doing good. The value of being socially responsible cannot be undermined. As the companies have realized the difference they can make, they want to integrate social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with their stakeholders. The popular triple bottom-line approach can help a company achieve balance of economic, environmental, and social imperatives, while managing business productivity.Technology has always been an enabler, more so across the societal structure. By leveraging digital strategies, enterprises can create a wide array of opportunities for growth and prosperity for the communities around them. As a global company, AiTrillion has a holistic approach which can be seen through the commitments, with a strong emphasis on its employees, community, and the environment at large. We believe that implementing extensive corporate social responsibility programs can help us support a larger purpose, along with maintaining profitability and business continuity.How are we creating a positive impact in the society?Apart from addressing some of the most critical development challenges in the areas of Education, Rural Development, Gender Equality & Women Empowerment, Environment Sustainability, Hunger, Poverty, Malnutrition, and Health, we believe in giving back to the society from a larger perspective. The 3 core themes at the heart of our CSR strategy are:• Empowering Communities: Striving for development that positively impacts society and brings about a lasting change in the life of the community.• Providing Basic Healthcare: Participating in the programs that allow a portion of the proceeds from nutritionally balanced meals provided at the orphanage that helps to reduce lifestyle diseases.• Supporting Children in India & Globally: Providing hygienic environment for the underprivileged children and healthcare workers, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic through many partner organizations.o We are part of global NGO Greenpeace, Indian NGO CRY (Child Rights and You), Vatsalya Kanakpura NGO situated in Kanakpura, Bangalore, and donate regularly for the well-being of underprivileged kids. During Diwali, we distributed sweets, gifts for 500 kids under two programs for both Anubhuti Vision Sanstha and Maharshi Drishtiheen Kalyan Sangh (NGOs in Indore).o We help our Admin staff’s child with tuition fees.o We are associated with 'Chai for Cancer' (a fundraising and awareness building campaign across the Indian community about the needs of cancer survivors and raise funds for their support) to share the medication costs of the cancer patients and provide them emotional support.o We are an active member of Round Table India (part of global organization Round Table International – an institute of young non-political and non-sectarian men that aims at promoting service, and goodwill in national and international affairs) to promote education through its National Project- Freedom Through Education (FTE). Round Table India has built 7505 Classrooms impacting 7.90 million Children under this national FTE project.Investing in a right CSR model increases acceleration of change and progress throughout the region we choose, which often involves helping people with few or no resources. As with our clients or customers, so with employees. Here is a quick snapshot of initiatives we have done for our employees, especially during the pandemic:• Diversity & Inclusion: From driving the employee experience through a digital way, or establishing mechanisms to ensure gender balance, we are imbibing the principles of diversity, inclusivity, and togetherness in our team. We give equal opportunities to women, encouraging them to participate in decision making and lead at the CXO level. With an aim to leverage the best of talent to grow our business, we are screening profiles on official social networking and recruitment sites. We have retained high performers with a more than 5 years of stint. Our attrition rate is below 10%.• Collaboration & Team Bonding: We promote high collaboration and team bonding in an open environment. While we have flexible working hours, we want to avoid silos and provide an environment of connectivity for our folks.What next?As we march cautiously into the post-pandemic 'new next,' it is imperative to recognize that the shift to digital models, diverse teams, and empowered CSR experiences that would have conventionally taken years to manifested. Introducing this level of involvement in social initiatives has been primarily driven by our leadership.AiTrillion sees the value in the CSR programs and wants to demonstrate a deep and abiding commitment to drive social change. While we manage our workforce seamlessly with new-age technology, we want to extend our contribution to make the world around us a safer, cleaner, and brighter place to live.

