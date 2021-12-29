Touring Canvas Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2030

Touring canvas market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021-2030. The global market segmented by capacity, application and region.

Touring caravan is a vehicle without an engine that can be pulled by a car or van for touring purpose. It contains beds and cooking equipment and can be customized according to the preferences so that people can live or spend their holidays in it. Caravan is popular among people who want to explore places that lack availability of basic facilities such as accommodation or people who want to have an all-in-one mobile solution with convenience. However, touring caravan is often compared before buying with camper vans or motor homes. Customer segment is fragmented between these three and is very competitive. But touring caravans have an edge over motor homes as it is a van and can be detached whereas motor homes cannot be separated.

The key players analyzed in the report include Thor Industries, Forest River, Knaus Tabbert, Hobby Caravan, Winnebago Industries, Trigano, Dethleffs, Gulf Stream Coach and Weinsberg.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The global touring caravan has majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to strict regulations and lockdowns a large proposition of the global population was facing either losses or decrease in income. Primarily due to lockdown people were not going out for leisure and secondly decrease in income is further stopping them to spend on leisure purpose which is making a very deep dent to the global tourism industry and its components. With such stagnant fall in the market manufacturers are facing losses which is further impacting the supply chain of raw material. However global tourism industry is anticipated to recover its losses with decrease in pandemic footprint globally.

Top Impacting Factors

Surge in craze of wildlife and adventure tourism globally and more advanced caravans introduced by manufacturers with more amenities inside are the two prominent growth drivers of touring caravan market.

Higher cost of Caravans and conversion of vans into motorhomes are decreasing the sales of the caravan in the market.

Touring caravans are becoming popular as unique and amazing caravan conversions and stay in caravan posts and videos are being shared online through social media and other means which can act as a lucrative opportunity for future.

Market Trends

Tech advanced manufacturers

Touring caravan market is driving with severe competition and advanced technical features. Adria is the third largest caravan and motor home manufacturer in Europe and the Swindon Caravans Group has introduced three new ranges for the 2021 season which are Altea, Adora and Alpina range, one of the ultimate all season caravans currently on the market. Adria caravans benefit from modular construction and are all built to thermo build standards which optimizes the use of advanced insulation materials, heating design and airflow management. The Adria range also includes a number of quality features such as a huge panoramic window, Bluetooth remote control of the caravan’s most important functions. Also it’s not surprising to see big-ticket Bushtracker vans in the Queensland market, Bushtracker one of the prominent player in the Australian market has built a family-friendly 24ft show van that set new standards in equipment levels. The 4495 kg ATM 24 footer boasts a long-list of 'off-grid' features including 900 Ah lithium battery system, five water tanks, and 1.4KW roof-top solar, gas free internal cooking, loading sharing Simplicity coil suspension, electric awning, and advanced voice control technology. All over the globe including Europe and Australia tech advanced caravans are being introduced which is the reason behind high competition in the market as well as driving the growth in the market.

