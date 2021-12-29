Public Media Solution Launches India’s First Media Marketplace For Selecting Media Channels On Demand

The eCommerce platform allows customers to select individual media houses and dedicated packages to get their articles published

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Media Solution (PMS), a noted PR and digital marketing agency, allows businesses to select print and digital media channels according to their preferences by launching India’s first Media Marketplace. The platform aims at providing greater control and power to the brands for spreading their word and reaching out to their audiences.

The functioning of PMS Media Marketplace is similar to any eCommerce storefront. The platform provides users with the option of selecting digital and print media channels. On selecting the preferred channel, they can choose one or more media houses for getting their articles published. In the case of digital media, visitors can select from channels like The Outlook, Times Business News, Asian News, ET Now, India.com, Fortune India, and more.

In the case of getting print media coverage, visitors can select one or more cities/states to circulate their articles. The Media Marketplace allows businesses and individuals to circulate print articles in all major states across the country via media houses like The Times of India, DNA, Loksatta, The Indian Express, The Hindu, The Economic Times, and more.

While PMS Media Marketplace helps businesses to get their own articles published, it also allows them to get their articles written by professionals. By paying nominal extra charges, businesses can get their PR articles covered by skilled and dedicated journalists.

The online platform also provides businesses with exclusive media packages ranging from ₹8,990 onwards. These packages allow brands to get their stories covered by over 80+ media houses across digital and print media platforms.

Moreover, the Media Marketplace allows users to gift media coverage to their loved ones. It allows them to buy a Media Marketplace Gift Card starting from ₹500 to get articles about their loved ones published on the chosen media channel(s).

Arsh Lakhani, the Head of Business Development at Public Media Solution believes that the Media Marketplace will make PR more accessible for businesses across the country. He says, “Especially in the case of startups and small businesses, getting a press release circulated is often a complicated process. By launching Media Marketplace with the best PR agency in Pune, we aim at making the entire process simpler and more accessible. Our goal is to make the process of selecting media channels for publishing PR articles as simple as buying groceries from an online supermarket!”