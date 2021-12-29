Nexus Brewery & Restaurant Launches Portal for its Membership Program

One of New Mexico’s best breweries and restaurants has unveiled a new membership program.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Nexus Brewery & Restaurant today announced the official launch of its portal for its membership program.

“Every brewery has a mug club program - at Nexus, you become part of a dynamic organization where you get more than just an extra four ounces of beer,” said Ken Carson, owner, and spokesperson for Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, a member of the Brewer’s Association and featured on the Food Network TV show: Diner’s, Drive-Ins, & Dives. “Our goal is to become the ‘connection’ place for the community where everyone really feels like Nexus is theirs.”

Carson explained that cold, fresh-brewed beer and delicious home-cooked southern food are only two parts of this triumvirate. The third part is tall tales, hearty laughs, and the company of good friends and neighbors.

“That is how we envisioned our membership club, Nexus Neighbors, and because of you, it’s a reality,” Carson revealed before adding, “Next time you are at the bar strike up a conversation with your new friends and toast all your Nexus Neighbors.”

The company spokesperson noted that Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, featured by Food & Wine (https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/best-cocktail-bars-us) as Best Cocktails Bar in the U.S., offers a variety of benefits with the membership. Those membership benefits include:

• Nexus Loyalty Card – for every $100 you spend, we give back $10 off your next ticket (excludes alcohol)

• $1 off a 12oz / 16oz / 20oz beer

• A full growler of the beer of your choice

• $1 off growler refills

• 10% off keg purchases

• Lifetime membership – enjoy all of these perks forever.

“It’s easy to become a Nexus Neighbor,” Carson said.

“Just let your server know that you would like to become a part of the neighborhood and they’ll get you signed up,” Carson said referencing the Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, which was featured by Business Insider (https://www.businessinsider.com/desserts-around-the-world-2015-7) for having The Best Dessert in 25 Countries Around the World, Best Fried Chicken in New Mexico, The 33 Best Burgers in America, and many awards over the years such as Best Brewery, Best Beer, Best Brewery food, and more.

Membership is only $40 and is a one-time cost. No renewals needed because the membership is for life.

“If you are already a member, it’s easy to check your membership points, review your savings, and more,” Carson said, before adding, “Sign into the membership portal and just enter your membership number on the back of your card to get started.”

For more information, please visit https://www.nexusbrewery.com/nexus-brewery-and-restaurant-about/ and https://www.nexusbrewery.com/blog/.

About Nexus Brewery & Restaurant

Nexus Brewery is definitely about the beer (10 taps and counting), the incredible southern food, smoked meats and BBQ, and of course the companionship of our Nexus Neighbors, but it is also about the nexus of all these things – what we like to call the Experience!

