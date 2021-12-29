Acclaimed Realtor, Limor Zamir, Examines the California Association of Realtors Housing Market Report of Price Hikes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Association of Realtors forecasts a cooling trend in the housing market next year, with sales of existing single-family homes dropping and the pace of price hikes slowing. CAR predicts 416,800 existing single-family homes will be sold in 2022 - 5 percent less than the projected number for this year.

Acclaimed realtor, Limor Zamir, is unsurprised by this trend and believes it won't change too much in the near future. Zamir states, "Who would have thought that with COVID we will still predict that single family will reach record highs? As a real estate professional, I have seen the market go up, down and stay flat however over the past 10 years we have seen a spike in pricing in Los Angeles and especially the single-family market. We can also say that it has to do with the tech market like Facebook, YouTube and Google coming to Silicon Beach and turning the westside into a more desirable area from New York to Palo Alto and that pushes the prices up even more so."

The report also forecasts that the state's median home price will rise by 5 percent next year, to $834,400. That would be a welcome downshift, according to the trade group. It expects this year to finish with a 20 percent jump in the statewide median price, to $793,100.

"Westchester, Playa del Rey, and Culver City have an interesting mix of old and new homes whereas Playa Vista is all new developments of a little over 13 years+ for phase 1 and so on," continues Zamir. "Initially, it was built for young people with a dog or two but now the demographic has changed in which you see more and more families in Playa Vista, which make them move out of the condos and townhouses into single family dwellings. Especially, during COVID where more people are working from home and need 'space'."

The statewide moderation would follow a trend that appears to already be in the works in L.A.'s single-family market, where sales prices have recently been coming off record highs.

Zamir concludes, "Some companies don’t even have local offices here in Southern California and all employees work from home so that makes the need for a bigger house with a yard and an office even more desirable. If you think about it, in the past you didn’t think you will talk to your therapist or your doctor using a video conference but the last two years has showed us that technology made it possible."

