Get Out the Vote 2022 Campaign Coordinator

Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC) is the only statewide social justice non-profit run by and for people with disabilities and family members of people with disabilities.

Our Get Out The Vote (GOTV) Campaign Coordinator will oversee the planning and implementation of outreach strategies to increase voter registration and turnout among individuals facing homelessness and who reside in nursing homes. The Coordinator will represent the organization and work with the management team to develop and implement initiatives that increase voting awareness, understand ballot initiatives, increase participation at candidate forums, and ultimately increase voter turnout within these two specific communities. Preference will be given to Colorado residents.

An ideal candidate must be able to work independently, be enthusiastic, and be community-driven to take on this exciting role. This position requires someone with a positive attitude and readiness to be a team player.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Spend the majority of their time working directly with impacted communities around the state increasing voter awareness and increasing voter turnout;

Develop relationships with the goal of increasing voter registration and turnout as well as helping Coloradans understand why voting is important;

Work with the Colorado Secretary of State and the Protection and Advocacy Agency to ensure voting rights are being adhered to;

Attend local and National GOTV meetings (virtually and in-person as appropriate);

Develop and run voter registration drives within these two specific communities; and,

Work with management to create and distribute ballots guides (when appropriate).

Outcomes for which performance will be evaluated includes:

Create and track work plan and report to Deputy Director, and

Work with multiple internal teams and coordinate efforts across the organization .

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies

Strong organizational skills

Ability to manage several projects including tracking all of the details

Have a commitment to work in a social justice organization committed to anti-racism, disability rights, and all other forms of inclusive practices with regards to ethnicity, citizenship, age, geography, gender, gender expression, family status, LGBTQ+ or veteran status, and individuals who are or have been unhoused

Computer proficiency (must be able to use major Microsoft and Google products)

Exemplary customer service

Strong communication skills

**Reasonable accommodations will be made where and when applicable

Job Profile-Position Type

This is a temporary, grant-funded position that will work from January through October 2022. Candidates must be able to work during standard office hours Monday-Friday 8 am to 6 pm, though evening and weekend work may be required. Preference will be given to Colorado residents.

Position Salary and Benefits

The pay is $15,000 for 20 hours a week. This position will report directly to the Deputy Director.

Please submit a letter of interest and resume to the Deputy Director, Shannon Secrest, at ssecrest@ccdconline.org. The application deadline is January 7, 2022.