Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition Fellowship

Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC) is a statewide disability social justice organization. We recently created a Fellowship program with two primary objectives in mind: to help build capacity for both our organization and Colorado’s larger disability community, and simultaneously, to support the growth of a diverse, highly skilled workforce. The Fellowship program allows CCDC and our community to actively embrace people with disabilities who are from communities of color and are also in the early stages of their careers. This Fellowship enables hired candidates to immerse themselves in a supportive environment wherein they will receive mentoring, gain real-world experience working toward equity for and with Coloradans who have disabilities, and assist CCDC with building our capacity. To that end, CCDC seeks to hire one full-time Fellow.

The Fellow will be hired to focus on one of the following areas:

Communications and/or Marketing

Grassroots community organizing

This is a two-year paid Fellowship and could become a permanent employment opportunity based on performance and funding. Preference will be given to Colorado candidates who are BIPOC Youth (defined as under 30). If applying from out-of-state, this may result in a contracted position rather than a typical “Fellowship” opportunity.

This is a very hands-on position that offers a variety of extraordinary opportunities for an individual interested in a career in social justice, nonprofits, disability and/or human rights, community organizing, communications, policy advocacy, and/or Medicaid. CCDC’s Fellowship program is a unique introduction to a professional career with consistent mentor support and accessibility as a priority.

Fellowship Benefits and Responsibilities:

CCDC will expand our Fellows’ professional network in Colorado’s nonprofit sector.

CCDC will provide ongoing, consistent nonprofit leadership and management training through mentorship, peer-coaching, and more in order to help this individual prepare to launch their professional career on disability justice issues, whether for CCDC or not.

Educate the Fellow with collective learning opportunities that align with CCDC’s priorities, especially those that affect youth with disabilities and their families in Colorado. Fellows would participate in our efforts and accompany us in coalition work.

Fellows will have an opportunity to be part of actual policymaking and serve on boards and councils representing the disability community.

Young people with disabilities are rarely given culturally competent advocacy training or space to learn about their identity as a person with disabilities, to gain disability pride, and/or to explore who they are as people with disabilities. We will provide opportunities to gain this lens while also working to strengthen racial equity lenses/approaches. We would ask for our Fellows to build their own ideas in order to expand this cultural opportunity.

Kids with disabilities often have no role models who represent them. CCDC supports policies and legislation that require diversity in teacher recruitment. Fellows would push awareness on this subject.

Fellowship General Outcomes:

Once the Fellow is selected and we know their specific area of interest, expected outcomes will be articulated in alignment with the Fellow’s specific area of interest (see below). However, the overall expectation for a Fellow is for this person to:

1) focus on increasing the capacity of CCDC;

2) develop new leadership;

3) broaden CCDC’s reach throughout the State;

4) support the organization and our strategic plan; and,

5) each Fellow will have a work project that they lead.

Interest-Specific Performance Expectations:

The following is not an all-encompassing description of performance expectations but serves as a sample of expectations.

Communications and/or Marketing:

Possess knowledge and experience working with producing mass communications and graphic design software (For example, Adobe Creative Suite, MailChimp, etc.)

Exhibit excellent word processing skills as well as proficiency in creating spreadsheets and PowerPoint and keeping them current/relevant to their purposes

Monitor and maintain media coverage for CCDC

Review, maintain, and generate website content . Knowledge of ADA accessibility should be had or easily learned

Generating and posting social media content and has the skills to develop organizational communication strategies

Grassroots Community Organizing:

Learn and carry out field-proven best practices for volunteer leader recruitment and team-building

Draft and edit effective recruitment scripts for phone, text, email, etc.

Recruit new leaders and assist with capacity projects for future issue campaigns

Develop strategy, goals, and tactics with a focus on creativity, continuous improvement

Healthcare: (This will be needed in order to understand CCDC’s mission and vision)

Help develop legislative or regulatory proposals

Help organize stakeholder meetings

Meet with State agency representatives to understand and move policy issues forward

Brief legislators or senior administration officials on a range of health issues

Participate in the CCDC policy group, One Strong Voice

Understand intersectionality between individual advocacy and systems advocacy

Required qualifications:

Passion for disability social justice and/or human rights

Recent high school graduates, undergraduate, and graduate students

Availability to commit to a 18 month process, full-time (or part-time for an exceptional candidate)

Superb communication skills including ability to communicate with diverse audiences.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work collaboratively with others in support of a positive work environment

Ability to competently manage multiple priorities with an attention to detail and quality

Self-motivated, highly flexible, and able to work independently

A no-job-too-small attitude and a sense of humor required

Specific skill sets or other requirements will be required for specific Fellowship areas-for example the communications Fellow should have some experience with social media, etc.

Ideal candidates will offer these preferred assets:

Research and problem-solving skills

Experience with a content management system desired but not required

Experience with MailChimp and SurveyMonkey a plus

Self-sufficiency and drive

Bilingual in Spanish

Salary and Benefits:

$30,000 for part-time at 30 hours per week or $45,000 for full-time at 40 hours per week plus reimbursement for local/statewide travel, phone, expenses incurred for this position. Generous paid-time-off policy for full-time employees. Professional development benefits are covered, and mentoring/coaching happens “on the clock.” You must be willing to work Monday-Friday between 8-6 and an occasional weekend or night. Traveling within the State may occur 10% of the time.

How to Apply:

To apply for the Fellowship, please submit a cover letter that addresses why you should be considered for this position and an explanation of your approach to social justice including any intersectional perspectives you bring to this work; along with this cover letter, please send a resume or list of your experience with “CCDC Fellowship” in the subject heading to ssecrest@ccdconline.org. Deadline for applications is January 9, 2022 by 11:59 pm.