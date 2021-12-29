Isabella Wang Accepted into Forbes Business Council as an International Digital Transformation Leader
Rising digital transformation star Isabella Wang brings a challenging voice to the industry at the historic turning point.
When data is the most valuable asset, algorithms become the most important power.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isabella Wang, Partner of Creative House, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
— Isabella Wang
Isabella Wang is a social entrepreneur, business leader, international speaker, and book author. Isabella is on a mission to humanize the world by leveraging the power of technology. She is paving the way for sustainable business, from her expert knowledge of digital transformation to her visionary work on her debut book, The Digital Mind of Tomorrow. Isabella brings a challenging voice in the historic turning point about the technology-empowered fast-evolving future that goes beyond understanding and its impact on individuals, businesses, and society.
Isabella Wang was vetted and hand-picked by the Forbes review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience as an entrepreneur and proven industry expertise. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting businesses in business digitalization and personal and professional achievements and endorsements.
“We are honored to welcome Isabella into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.” Said Scott Gerber, Founder of Forbes Councils.
As a verified member, Isabella will have access to exclusive benefits, including a million-dollar network of industry leaders, publishing opportunities on Forbes, contribution to published Q&A panels alongside other experts, exclusive business service partners, and VIP events.
“I'm honored, thrilled, and beyond humbled to have been accepted to join Forbes Business Council and to be recognized alongside some of the top global business leaders. It will be a fantastic opportunity to share the knowledge and to expand our mission to humanize the world by leveraging the power of technology through digital transformation.” Said Isabella Wang.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT ISABELLA WANG
Isabella Wang is a social entrepreneur, business leader, international speaker, and book author. With years of experience working with industry leaders from Fortune 50 and building business communities with a combined network of one million members, Isabella is dedicated to supporting ambitious individuals and businesses to unlock growth in a world of change through game-changing strategies, thought leadership, technology, and resource sharing.
To learn more about Isabella, follow her social media @theisabellawang, and visit www.isabellawang.us or email info@isabellawang.us.
ABOUT CREATIVE HOUSE
Creative House is an 11-year-old digital company that offers experiences that transform brands, expand businesses, and improve lives by providing dynamic solutions to help companies unlock growth in a world of change with creativity, science, data, and technology. Creative House arms the edge in the digital space by focusing on the bigger picture, to look towards the future with technology at its center.
To learn more about Creative House, visit www.creativehouse.marketing or email info@creativehouse.marketing.
