St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2007440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal E. Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021, @ approximately 1600 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 78 & 105 Intersection, In the Town of Sheldon, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1

ACCUSED: Cyrus Hudak

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Albans received the report of a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 78 and Route 105 in the Town of Sheldon. The at-fault operator was identified as Cyrus Hudak. Troopers detected signs of impairment. Hudak was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.

Hudak was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/24/21, 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Corporal Eric Patno

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993