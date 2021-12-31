Night Flight and Semkhor Studios Announce Innovative Partnership Combining Collectible Nostalgic Content with NFTs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Night Flight, the 1980’s cable TV show now streaming online as Night Flight Plus (nightflightplus.com), announced a collaboration with Semkhor (semkhor.io; semkhorcontentacademy.com; semkhorstudios.com) to produce the foundation series Night Flight NFTs, available beginning this month. This project leverages the respective strengths of Night Flight and Semkhor to create compelling NFT content, and to explore the ability of NFTs to build dynamic interactions between artists and their audiences, and between Night Flight and its subscribers.
Semkhor creator, David Shapiro says of the partnership, “I have been a fan of Night Flight for years and am very much looking forward to this collaboration and believe that we can develop a dynamic new approach to the concept of an independent record label and streaming platform and its community”.
A direct connection between NFTs as a new artistic medium and Night Flight’s library of cult, music films, and pop culture was inevitable. NFTs are widely considered the newest form of digital art for rare collectibles, while Night Flight has been moving their cutting-edge entertainment through various mediums since before MTV existed.
The first Night Flight NFT will be available for a limited time as a gift to Night Flight Plus subscribers. If you are a current Night Flight Plus subscriber, check your email on New Year’s Eve for a promo code to claim your free Night Flight NFT. Subscribe to Night Flight Plus to binge all the original Night Flight episodes, plus content curated for a new digital generation, and to claim this exciting new collectible.
Night Flight creator and CEO, Stuart S. Shapiro says, “The NFT story is not even on its first chapter yet and the future is wide open. Night Flight has always been a pop culture trail blazer and a beacon for the alternative creative forces of entertainment – so it was obvious we had to build our digital gallery to continue to provide that outlet for our community. I am particularly excited about Blockchain value and connectivity that it can bring to our subscribers and Semkhor provides us with superior and innovative technology".
This alliance is part of the Semkhor NFT initiative that combines top-tier design and visual effects with a unique approach to Blockchain technology. Semkhor will offer Night Flight NFTs beginning with the foundation NFT, available only to subscribers, followed by the upcoming release of The Residents NFTs, which will be available for purchase from Semkhor.io in the Night Flight Digital Gallery.
ABOUT SEMKHOR
Semkhor is focused on artist centric productions, including NFTs, film, web series, apps, e-learning, and branded content that ﬁt within their efficient streamlined development and production model. All projects are carefully chosen, inexpensive, and in partnership with well recognized filmmakers. Semkhor’s approach to development, in combination with a vast network of talent enables access to unique projects, compatible with the ever-expanding streaming media market.
Amanda Arismendez
Semkhor creator, David Shapiro says of the partnership, “I have been a fan of Night Flight for years and am very much looking forward to this collaboration and believe that we can develop a dynamic new approach to the concept of an independent record label and streaming platform and its community”.
A direct connection between NFTs as a new artistic medium and Night Flight’s library of cult, music films, and pop culture was inevitable. NFTs are widely considered the newest form of digital art for rare collectibles, while Night Flight has been moving their cutting-edge entertainment through various mediums since before MTV existed.
The first Night Flight NFT will be available for a limited time as a gift to Night Flight Plus subscribers. If you are a current Night Flight Plus subscriber, check your email on New Year’s Eve for a promo code to claim your free Night Flight NFT. Subscribe to Night Flight Plus to binge all the original Night Flight episodes, plus content curated for a new digital generation, and to claim this exciting new collectible.
Night Flight creator and CEO, Stuart S. Shapiro says, “The NFT story is not even on its first chapter yet and the future is wide open. Night Flight has always been a pop culture trail blazer and a beacon for the alternative creative forces of entertainment – so it was obvious we had to build our digital gallery to continue to provide that outlet for our community. I am particularly excited about Blockchain value and connectivity that it can bring to our subscribers and Semkhor provides us with superior and innovative technology".
This alliance is part of the Semkhor NFT initiative that combines top-tier design and visual effects with a unique approach to Blockchain technology. Semkhor will offer Night Flight NFTs beginning with the foundation NFT, available only to subscribers, followed by the upcoming release of The Residents NFTs, which will be available for purchase from Semkhor.io in the Night Flight Digital Gallery.
ABOUT SEMKHOR
Semkhor is focused on artist centric productions, including NFTs, film, web series, apps, e-learning, and branded content that ﬁt within their efficient streamlined development and production model. All projects are carefully chosen, inexpensive, and in partnership with well recognized filmmakers. Semkhor’s approach to development, in combination with a vast network of talent enables access to unique projects, compatible with the ever-expanding streaming media market.
Amanda Arismendez
Semkhor.io
email us here