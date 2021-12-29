Extensive Use of Polysorbates in Food & Beverages to Drive the Ethoxylated Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters is likely to reach USD 933.20 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. Rising applications of ethoxylated sorbitan esters/polysorbates across a wide variety of applications such as beauty & personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and agriculture, among others, is projected to augment the market demand. However, associated health concerns regarding the use of polysorbates may hinder the market growth over the coming years.

Polysorbates are defined as the ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters which are manufactured by the reaction of sorbitol with various fatty acids. These oleochemical based surfactants act as humectants, solubilizers, and emulsifiers, thus have applications across a host of industries. Polysorbate-80 has been identified as the most suitable surfactant to deliver drug via nano particles more efficiently. Also, used in many formulations, ethoxylated Sorbitan Estersare added as solubilizer in injections as well.

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Estersare also used as a surfactant in the formulation of biotherapeutic products for preventing surface adsorption and as stabilizers against protein aggregation. Moreover, extensive usage as a wetting agent and dispersant for materials such as zinc oxide, and penicillin in lipophilic pharmaceutical bases, ethoxylated sorbitan ester has gained wide acceptance across the pharmaceutical industry.



Key insights:

• Food grade segment held the major share of the market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years

• Food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, and is likely to witness a significant CAGR from 2021-2027

• Europe held the majority share of the global market in 2020, however Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period



Key players operating in the market include BASF S.E; Evonik Industries; Clariant AG; Croda International Plc; PolyOne Corporation; As hland Global Holdings Inc.; Mosselman S.A.; Akzo Nobel N.V; and Emery Oleochemical; among others.

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

