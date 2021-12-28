Gov. Little appoints Grove and Whiting to Third Judicial District

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today the appointment of Randall Grove and Brent Whiting to the Third Judicial District.

“Both Grove and Whiting have long-standing relationships with the people and laws of Idaho,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to these appointees continuing to promote justice and ethics in our judicial system as they serve.”

Grove, a Nampa resident, has practiced law for more than 30 years and has served in the Canyon County Public Defender’s Office since 2014. He received his law degree from the University of Washington.

“I much appreciate Governor Little providing me with the opportunity to serve in a position I have long sought,” Grove said. “I will serve the litigants of the Third District with dignity, integrity, and respect.”

Whiting practices law in Idaho Falls where he has been a resident for the last 18 years. He received his law degree from the University of Montana.

“I am grateful to Governor Little for trusting me with this appointment,” Whiting said. “I look forward to serving the great people of Canyon County and the Third Judicial District with fairness and respect.”

The Third Judicial District serves Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties. Grove will fill the vacancy in the Third Judicial District created by legislation during the 2021 regular session. Whiting will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George Southworth, appointed by Governor Butch Otter in 2013.

