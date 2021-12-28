Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,750 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Announces Plan for Enforcement During New Year's Eve Holiday Period \

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct a strict traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning Friday, December 31, at 6:00 p.m. and concluding Sunday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.  State troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety, and driver’s license checkpoints during the holiday.  All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe on Tennessee roadways,” Colonel Matt Perry said.  “We will not tolerate drivers that endanger the public with their bad choices. Now is the time to start planning for your safe and sober ride.”

If you see unsafe driving, please report it by dialing *THP (*847) from your cell phone. This will get you in touch with one of our dispatch centers across the state.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, nine people were killed in eight traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways.  These crash fatalities included one motorcyclist, five passenger car occupants, and three pedestrians.

Over the 2020 New Year’s holiday period, State troopers arrested 104 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving.

For a list of Tennessee Highway Patrol checkpoints visit our website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.    

###

You just read:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Announces Plan for Enforcement During New Year's Eve Holiday Period \

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.