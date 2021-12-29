Increasing investment on drones predominantly from commercial sector: Key driver for Global Drone sensor market growth

Drone Sensor Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging need for high resolution imaging, increasing demand for precise navigation, rapid advancements in technology and increasing investments on drones predominantly from commercial sector are the key factors driving the growth of global drone sensor market. The total addressable market for global drone sensor market is projected to reach USD 2010 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.8 % over the forecast period (2021 to 2027) according to QuantAlign Research.

Drone sensor market has experienced rapid growth in the recent years owing to mergers & acquisitions expediting technological advancements of drones in the defense, and commercial sector. Drone production was restricted to defense sector in its nascent stage, however, with increased investment on R&D, and a dynamic environment created by key players of the market, commercial sector has witnessed an increased market share over the past few years. Further, Recent need for the use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS” / “Drones”) for COVID-19 related relief operations has resulted in increasing adoption for civil operations of Drone. This has led to production and development of sensors for data collection, service and recreational drones.



 Based on sensor type, the image sensor dominated the global market, and is projected to retain its dominance during 2021-2027. The segment growth is attributed to the rising government initiatives for promoting precision agriculture and crop monitoring analysis, as well as growing demand for thermal sensors particularly from defense sectors



On the basis of region, the drone sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America. Asia-Pacific drone sensor market is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, and anticipated to exhibit a robust growth over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific drone sensor market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2027, while augmenting at a healthy CGAR of xx% over the forecast period. The drone sensors market in the region is led by China. China is one of the leading manufacturers of sensors and is also a leading manufacturer for drones, which use sensors. China is home to the world’s biggest drone manufacturer, DJI, which holds approx. xx% of the global drone market share.

Key players operating in the market include: Trimble Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, TDK, SpartonNavEx, Raytheon, LORD Corporation, Systron Donner Inertia, Velodyne LiDAR, ams AG, LeddarTech Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, PrecisionHawk, Sentera, Inc. are among others.

• What is the current total market and projected growth for the Global Drone Sensor Market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Drone Sensor Market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for drone sensor performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global drone sensor market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global drone sensor market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Drone Sensor Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Drone sensor market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

