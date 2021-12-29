Expanding applications of Sorbitan Esters across Variuos Industries Set to Propel Growth of the Sorbitan Esters Market

Sorbitan Esters Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorbitan esters are used across a wide array of applications such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, beauty personal care, animal nutrition, textiles, lubricants and other industrial uses. Also, there has been a growing inclination towards clean labeling which has fostered an increase in the demand for bio-based surfactants. The above factors are likley to boost the market demand for sorbitan esters over the forecast period. The Global Sorbitan Esters Market is likely to reach USD 1,552.66 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027) according to QuantAlign Research.

Besides being an emulsifying agent, sorbitan esters also act as solubilizer, dispersants, wetting agents, and electrolyte tolerant. The properties offered by these esters include formulation flexibility, enhanced stability and higher compatibility with materials. Most of the spans have HLB (hydrophilic-lipophilic balance) between 1.8 and 8.6, and this property is used to determine the ability of the ester to be dissolved in water or fat.

Growing concerns regarding the use of synthetic based surfactants across the globe, has fostered the demand for bio-based surfactants over time. Several government regulations supporting the use of bio surfactants as against conventional surfactants are expected to fuel the market demand for sorbitan esters over the coming years. Moreover, fluctuations in the oil prices are likely to further compliment the sorbitan esters market growth. For instance, Croda International, a key market player has recently launched its range of bio-based surfactants to meet the increasing demand for sustainable high performance ingredients.

Key insights:

• Sorbitan monostearate segment held the major share of the market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

• Food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, while the pharmaceutical segment is likely to witness a significant CAGR from 2021-2027

• Europe held the majority share of the global market in 2020, however Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period



Key players operating in the sorbitan esters market include Croda International Plc; DowDuPont Inc.; Clariant AG; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected growth for the Global Sorbitan Esters Market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global sorbitan esters Market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Sorbitan esters performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global sorbitan esters market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global sorbitan esters market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Sorbitan Esters Market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Sorbitan esters market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

