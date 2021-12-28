Former Snohomish insurance agency owner sentenced in federal wire fraud

December 9, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Former insurance agent Vicki Boser, 58, of Snohomish, Wash., was sentenced to prison in federal court on Dec. 7 for wire fraud involving an insurance fraud case initiated by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) and investigated in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Boser owned and operated InsuranceTek, Inc., from 2003 until Kreidler revoked her license in 2017.

Kreidler’s investigators found that Boser fraudulently signed policies on behalf of clients without their knowledge, overcharged clients, stole insurance premium payments from insurance clients and provided fake certificates of insurance to some of her clients.

Boser was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Dec. 7 to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. She was ordered to pay restitution of $273,137 to eight clients she defrauded from 2014 until 2016. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2021.

InsureTek specialized in helping small businesses that work in high-risk fields find insurance policies to cover their business operations. The clients included private investigators, process servers, mortgage and field service companies, and security guard companies.

Kreidler’s detectives worked with the FBI on the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the insurance commissioner’s website.