Old Meets New -- Max Lifchitz Releases New Recording

Featured are eight highly accessible piano compositions by composers from Europe and the Americas.

Mr. Lifchitz is one of America’s finest exponents of contemporary piano music.” — American Record Guide

Max Lifchitz -- the Mexican-born pianist and composer -- recently released a new album titled Old Meets New. It is now available for streaming and sale through YouTube, Apple Music, as well as most streaming platforms. The new disc features eight universally accessible and appealing compositions introduced to New York audiences as part of public events sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc. The featured works reveal a common desire to revamp and impart new life to musical structures inherited from the 18th and 19th centuries. Their composers espouse non-doctrinaire aesthetic positions while being keenly aware of the musical past. Their unique voices come to light by fusing 20th-century innovations with the rich pianistic tradition of the Classical and Romantic eras. The collection includes pieces by composers from Austria, Brazil, Jamaica, Mexico, and the US. Featured are works by Brazilian Gilberto Mendes, Jamaican Mikhail Johnson, Mexican Jorge Vidales, Austrian Karl Weigl and Americans Max Lifchitz, Douglas Ovens, Harold Schiffman, and William Toutant. The San Francisco Chronicle described Lifchitz as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist." The New York Times praised him for his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." Lifchitz has appeared as a soloist, recitalist, and collaborative artist throughout Europe, Latin America, and the US. In 1980, Lifchitz founded North/South Consonance, Inc. a New York City-based organization that has as its mission the promotion and recording of music by living composers from the Americas and the World.

