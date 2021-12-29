Cost Effectiveness of Traditional Whiteboards to Drive the Growth of the Global Traditional Whiteboard Market

Traditional Whiteboard Market

Value for Traditional Whiteboard Market is forecasted to be valued at $479.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2021-2027

Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global market in 2020. The above growth can be attributed to the infrastructural developments in the region” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging demand for eco-friendly and recyclable whiteboard material in home, office, restaurant, hotel, school, college, university and hospital primarily in industrializing economies are the key drivers generating the demand for traditional whiteboard in the global market. The Global Traditional Whiteboard market is projected to reach USD 479.64 million by 2027, growing at a steady CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period (2021 to 2027) according to QuantAlign Research.

Key Insight

 By Surface Material, Porcelain segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is expected to augment at a steady rate due to growing demand for environment friendly materials. However, the glass segment is expected to propel at a highest CAGR

 Regionally, Asia-Pacific is accounted to hold the largest market share of the Global Traditional Whiteboard market in 2020 owing to infrastructural and industrial developments in the region

Segment Overview

On the basis of Surface Material, the Traditional Whiteboard market is segmented into glass, porcelain, melamine, resin, painted steel & aluminum board and others. Demand for “Glass whiteboards” is expected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

On the basis of End Use, the Traditional Whiteboard market is segmented into offices, Institutes, corporates, school, home, hospitals and Others. “School” were the largest consumer of the traditional whiteboard in 2020.



On the basis of region, the Traditional Whiteboard market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Central & South America. “Asia-Pacific” represent the largest region for Traditional Whiteboard market in 2020. Asia Pacific region is characterized with increasing income levels, economic development, and rapid industrialization. There has been a steep rise in the number of schools, colleges, and universities in the region due to rising population along with growing level of disposable income. This has in turn boosted the demand for whiteboards thus, driving the growth of Traditional Whiteboard market in the region.



Key players operating in the market include: Metroplan Ltd., Neoplex, Bi-silque S.A., Maprak, Beespoked, Steelcase, Rayjon Visual Communications Pty Ltd., Quartet, Lemon VIZPRO, LUXOR, Maxtek, Dapper display, Touchboards, Sawyer glass, ghent manufacturing Inc.are among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected growth for the Global Traditional Whiteboard Market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Traditional Whiteboard Market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost Model for Traditional Whiteboards

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Traditional Whiteboard performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Traditional Whiteboard market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global traditional whiteboard market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of traditional whiteboard market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Traditional Whiteboard market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Traditional Whiteboard market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.



