My Willy Wagtail launches Urban Coffee Carrier Kickstarter Campaign

BRISBANE, AU, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Willy Wagtail have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help them bring their reusable silicone cup tray and carrier bag set to the market.

My Willy Wagtail, a family-run business, is attempting to raise $1,000 to fund the Urban Coffee Carrier which consists of a cup tray and carrier bag. The silicone tray and bag will be the world's first sustainable and reusable set that will allow people to carry their coffee and other beverages safely and in an eco-friendly way.

The Urban Coffee Carrier, in addition to being sustainable, is designed with many other useful features such as being anti-spill and easy to clean. The tray can comfortably fit takeaway coffee cups, in addition to other bottles and cans, such as water and wine bottles. The tray can be used to carry between 2-6 beverages, depending on how many trays are placed inside the carrier bag.

Both the tray and carrier are manufactured with multiple compartments, making storing and carrying snacks and food, in addition to drinks, simple and straightforward. All elements of the tray are dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and food-grade safe and are heat, leak and stain-proof.

A spokesperson for My Willy Wagtail said: "We would like to thank each and every person that has already donated to our Kickstarter campaign. We promise we won’t give up trying to make the world a more sustainable place and want to thank our backers for believing in us."

As a company, My Willy Wagtail is committed to launching new concepts and sustainable innovations that make people question and re-think their use of expendable products. The brand hopes that the Urban Coffee Carrier will replace throw-away and single-use cup carrier trays that are manufactured from cardboard and pulp. In addition to replacing single-use trays, My Willy Wagtail will plant a tree for every Urban Coffee Carrier sold.

The company is offering incentives for those who choose to support their Kickstarter campaign financially. For example, individuals who pledge for the XTRA EARLY BIRD reward will receive an Urban Coffee Carrier set with one tray, four cup holders and one bag if the crowdfunding campaign is successful. Individuals who pledge for the 2x XTRA EARLY reward will receive two trays, eight cup holders and two bags. Investors also have the option to pledge not for an incentive but simply for believing in the brand.

To learn more about the campaign or pledge a donation, visit their Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mywillywagtail/sustainable-reusable-silicone-cup-tray-urban-coffee-carrier