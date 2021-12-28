Additional distribution, water available going into New Year's weekend to ensure City of Benton Harbor residents have access to water

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 28, 2021

CONTACT: WuthC@michigan.gov

LANSING, Mich. - To ensure City of Benton Harbor residents have enough water for the holidays, additional hours for distribution have been added from 12 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 at Benton Harbor High School.

Residents can get additional cases of water this week as distribution sites will not be open on New Year's Day. Additional quantities of water will be available during deliveries to the homebound or those without transportation to ensure availability. Self-serve water pick-up will not be available at Southwest Community Action Agency on Friday, Dec. 31.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.

Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and local, paid residents as City of Benton Harbor residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.

Community volunteers from the following organizations available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 29

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Dec. 30

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Friday, Dec. 31 - NEW

12 - 3 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church and Purpose Church Ministries.

Sunday, Jan. 2

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 3

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 4

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 5

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 6

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

There is no cost to City of Benton Harbor residents for lead service line replacement. To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online. Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

