Gazprom enhances reliability of energy supplies to southwestern areas of St. Petersburg

December 28, 2021, 16:55

The modernized turbo generator No. 7 was launched today at the Avtovskaya CHPP of TGC-1 (part of the Gazprom Energoholding Group).

Taking part in the event via a video link were Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Alexander Beglov, Governor of St. Petersburg.

The Avtovskaya CHPP, which has been active since 1956, is one of the essential energy suppliers in the southwestern part of St. Petersburg. The plant provides heat and power to private consumers in the Admiralteysky, Moskovsky, Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky Districts along with 236 healthcare, children's, educational and cultural entities, including the National Library of Russia, as well as subway and railroad infrastructure facilities.

The works performed have made it possible to enhance the reliability of heat and power supplies to consumers. The modernization effort involved the replacement of the core process equipment of turbo generator No. 7, as well as auxiliary equipment and utility systems. Among other things, a new generator with an air cooling system was installed in addition to a new turbine with a state-of-the-art control system. All of this equipment was produced in Russia. The generator's power capacity was increased from 97 MW to 116.4 MW, and its thermal capacity went up from 174 Gcal/h to 188.4 Gcal/h.

The project was implemented with the use of digital technologies: a 3D model of the equipment undergoing modernization was created with maximum accuracy. As the construction processes were overseen in a digital environment, the project could be, inter alia, carried out without suspending operations: during the entire renovation period, the plant continued to provide consumers with energy.

The modernization of turbo generator No. 7 is the first stage in the renovation of the Avtovskaya CHPP. The second stage will include the modernization of turbo generator No. 6 and the renovation of utility infrastructure.

Background In 2019, Gazprom Energoholding completed the ambitious investment program aimed at building new capacities under capacity supply agreements (CSAs). As many as 36 projects for the construction and upgrading of generating facilities with the aggregate installed capacity of about 9 GW were implemented. As part of COMMod – a new investment cycle for upgrading equipment in the power sector – Gazprom Energoholding plans to modernize facilities with the aggregate capacity of over 3 GW in 2022–2027. This includes the comprehensive renovation of heat and power generating capacities in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as the construction of two combined cycle power units at the Novocherkassk SDPP. The modernization of turbo generator No. 7 at the Avtovskaya CHPP became the first project in Russia to be implemented under the new state-run energy program – the Competitive-based selection of capacities for upgrade (COMMod) for 2022–2024.