Hoyer Announces Staff Changes

“While I am very sad to see Katie leave, I am so grateful for the sixteen years of service she has given to me, to our team, and to the House,” Hoyer said. “A trusted advisor to me in so many areas beyond communications, she has been involved in the passage of every piece of major legislation during that time, including the American Rescue and Recovery Act, the Affordable Care Act, the CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan infrastructure law this year. Katie has been instrumental in shaping and guiding our Make It In America plan for the past eleven years as well. I am so appreciative for all of her help communicating my positions and House Democrats’ achievements, both by building positive and lasting relationships with reporters – who respect her greatly – and by drawing on her acumen in strategic messaging and rapid response communications. I know that Members and communications staff from other offices have been grateful as well for her assistance over the years and have benefited from her sound judgment. Katie will be missed on Capitol Hill, where she has surely left a deep imprint, and I have no doubt that she will continue to play an outsized role in shaping the messaging around our politics and policymaking for many years to come.”

“I cannot think of anyone more suited to fill Katie’s shoes as my Communications Director than Margaret Mulkerrin,” Hoyer continued. “Margaret has worked closely with reporters, engaging both with traditional and social media to help House Democrats disseminate information to the public about our policies and our work achieving results For the People. I was excited to welcome her back to our team in February to serve as National Press Secretary after serving as Communications Director to Rep. Delgado, a key Member in a Frontline district, and she has done an outstanding job during this very challenging year. I am excited to entrust Margaret with overseeing my communications and outreach to the media, and I know that the Capitol Hill press corps will be glad to continue working with her as well.”

Katie Grant Drew started with Leader Hoyer’s office in 2006 as a press intern, and she held every single job on the communications team before being named Communications Director in 2011 and Senior Advisor in 2014. She is a native of Georgia and has a B.S. in International Affairs from Georgia Tech and an M.A. in Political Science from American University.

Margaret Mulkerrin has been the National Press Secretary in the Majority Leader’s office since February 2021. Prior to that, she served as his Press Assistant and Deputy Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019. In between, she was the Communications Director to Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY). Before coming to Capitol Hill, Margaret served in the Treasury Department’s Office of Public Affairs from 2015 to 2017. Raised in New York and Colorado, she graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in Political Science and Art History.