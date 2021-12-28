Beast Legends - A Hidden Gem in GameFi and Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- GameFi is undoubtedly the hottest topic in crypto space this year and one of the most promising directions of blockchain application. According to cointelegraph, as much as $9.6 billion was invested in the global gaming industry in the 18 months leading up to 2019, and 24 blockchain-based gaming companies have seen $476 million in investments in the first half of 2021 alone. There appears to be no doubt that 2022 will be a significant year for GameFi’s sector explosive growth. The same can be said for Metaverses that these games are hosted on. Empowered by blockchain technology, many of the metaverses in existence today are virtual worlds that players need cryptocurrency or NFTs to transact and trade. Beaset Legends is well-positioned to be the next “big thing” in the crypto gaming industry that have its own metaverses with native cryptocurrencies that are used both for transactions and to receive in-game assets and rewards.
Combination of NFTs and DAO governance
Beast Legends is a breeding and fighting game that allows players to control beasts. A gaming ecosystem that integrates staking with gameplay, allowing players to earn better rewards through increasing in-game skill and experience levels. Beast Legends combines the advantages of NFTs and DAO governance, creating a new economic and business model, adding value to the whole metaverse and blockchain economy. One feature that distinguishes Beast from the competition is that Beast Legends is a community-driven, defined and shared with a sustainable economic platform that empowers players by rewarding their participation and enjoyment.
There are two tokens that players can earn through the game, $HRS (in-game token) and $ARTS (governance token) tokens. ARTS and HRS are needed to breed beasts and can be received found by completing daily and weekly quests and fulfilling tasks. HRS is the uncapped in-game token that burn out when a mystery box is purchased by players on the official marketplace. ARTS is the governance token designed for the Beast Legends Metaverse granting its players governance right and the ability to claim further rewards. The use of ARTS will maintain and preserve the decentralized governance of Beast Legends, paving the way for Beast Legends to be the decentralized game which is owned by the players itself. Players will also be able to earn more ARTS by participating in NFT Staking Program. ARTS and HRS can also be purchased on AMM DEXes and listed exchanges. Making use of the play-to-earn business model, Beast Legends rewards its players for their contribution to the ecosystem which means the more you play the more you can earn. With an in-game economy created, a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM is created in Beast Legends.
Bringing Exciting Gameplay to the Metaverse.
At the onset of their adventures into Beast Legends, new players will need at least three different kind of beasts to begin the battle. With enhanced in-game UX and stimulating game modes, Beast Legends enables players to get their real value through different gameplay scenarios. In order to win in the battle and get the rewards, Beast Legends requires a reasonable strategy for the beast squad's arrangement. Each beast has different characteristics with many roles to support the squad depending on the player's tactics: high defense, fierce fighting ability or immunity to certain kinds of damage. Adventure Mode(PvE) or Arena(PvP) battle and get in-game rewards if they win in the game. In Arena mode the player need to fight against other active players, whereas in Adventure mode players can collaborate with each other against a system-controlled environment.
Mystery Boxes Go on Sale
The first Beast Legends Mystery Boxes Sale is slated to take place in two phases. Phase I was on the 28th of December 2021 with 10,000 blind boxes at the price of 0.03BNB. The second phase is on the 6th of January 2022. 5,000 Beast Legends Mystery Boxes which were earmarked for the event were snapped up by buyers in 10 minutes. Participating accounts were entitled to a maximum purchase of 10 boxes. Each box contains 1 beast egg NFT with varying rarities and there are 6 different beast eggs in Beast Legends. Blind box holders can also participate in the NFT Staking Program in Beast Legends from December 29, 2021 to January 18, 2022 to receive ARTS tokens. A total of 8 million ARTS will be allocated for NFT Staking program.
With this Play-to-Earn business model, Beast Legends allows the players to earn money from the game while enjoying the game. The success of some ‘Play-to-Earn’ games in 2021 paved the way for incorporating NFTs and other real-life rewards in games. Therefore, it appears natural that next year will see significant advancements in gaming models and mechanics. With its unique gaming experience and mechanics, Beast Legends has the financial backing and scalability potential to be one of the fastest-growing metaverses in 2022.
About Beast Legends
Beast Legends is a community-driven, defined and shared with a sustainable economic platform that empowers users by rewarding their participation and enjoyment. By using the distribution of governance tokens ARTS, combined with Defi and NFT, to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.
