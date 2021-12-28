Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market - Global Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size, and Forecast to 2027

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The key drivers for the global hadoop market growth is the increasing size of structured and unstructured data, rising demand for big data analytics and affordable data processing services delivered by hadoop technology. Necessity for analysis of huge amount of data belonging to various industries is augmenting the growth of hadoop big data analytics market globally. Various services such as hadoop training, consulting services, outsourcing services, integration and deployment services and middleware and support services have contributed a major share in the growth of hadoop big data analytics market.

The hadoop big data analytics market is classified on the basis of component, application and regions. On the basis of component, the hadoop big data analytics market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of application, the hadoop big data analytics Market is segmented into IoT, risk & fraud analytics, merchandizing & SCM, offloading mainframe, customer analytics, and security intelligence.

Key insights:

• The solution sector is expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for handing of huge data sets on environments consisting of distributed computing.



Some of the major players operating in the global hadoop big data analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Inc.,Cisco Systems, Datameer, Inc., Karmasphere, Inc.,Hortonworks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Teradata Corporation, Pentaho Corporation, and MarkLogic.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the global hadoop big data analytics market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global hadoop big data analytics market? .

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost Model for hadoop big data analytics

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for hadoop big data analytics performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global big data analytics industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global big data analytics market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global Hadoop big data analytics market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hadoop big data analytics market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global Hadoop big data analytics market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers hadoop big data analytics market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

