New App Designed to Help Consumers Become Better Stewards of Their Finances
TGS Financial System app stores all bank account and credit card information securely in one placeEASTVALE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently launched app, the TGS Financial System, helps consumers manage their finances by storing all of their bank account and credit card information in one place.
In addition, the TGS app serves as a cross-credit platform checking system, which allows users to make sure they are informed of their spending habits. Subscribers also get their credit report and score with real-time alerts and the app offers theft restoration service. Additionally, TGS app subscribers can calculate their debt-to-income ratio and usage, which is valuable information when investing in a new home or other opportunities.
“The app is a tool to help us all in becoming better stewards of our finances and our lives,” said its developer, Timothy Griggs, a mortgage and real estate broker, visionary and entrepreneur. “Once people have their debt under control, they can reach their goals of homeownership and lower interest rates, save money for the future, make investment opportunities and increase their giving. That is why I am very passionate about conquering debt.”
The Good Steward Financial System’s user interface is simple, clean and easy to navigate and designed to allow its users to choose what works best for them. The app is also secure, with only users able to access their information.
Griggs began working on the app in February 2020, just prior to the pandemic shutdown. “It was put on my heart to develop an app to help consumers be able to manage their finances at their fingertips. I began to write down all the functions of the app and sought out a development team to start constructing the app,” he said.
In addition to using the app as a resource for financial literacy, Griggs said that it can be used to “create a river of resources that will help create jobs, remote jobs, education, support of non-profits and places of worship. My vision is to keep the river flowing with resources to bless and encourage others. It is not about me; it is about all of us doing our part.”
For more information on the TGS Financial System app, visit tgsisthegoodsteward.com. The app is available at the Apple Store and on Google Play and subscriptions are available at starter and professional levels.
