Respekt Ova Agrees To Sign To Roovet Records On Monday Night The Deal Will Include 1 Studio Album And 3 Music Videos
On Monday morning Tony James Nelson II meet with Aaron Goodman better known by his stage name Respekt Ova. In regards of signing a one album deal.
Respekt Ova, which stands for ‘Respekt Ova Your Artificial Love’. means that I prefer respect from everyone instead of being artificially loved by everyone for my music and word play.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was made official Monday night. The Rapper was signed to Roovet Local & International Corporation’s records label known as Roovet Record.
— Respekt Ova
The artist will produce one album for Roovet Records and in return Roovet will up hold there position as his management, marketing, distribution and production team. The artist will release music on all platforms including Roovet Sound. This will not be his first time signing with his little brother Tony J. Nelson II the founder of Roovet International Corporation. He also signed 10 years ago for Empire Entertainment along with other artist such as Swoo Rugby, Follow The Flow and Ramello Zamar Calico. He released the Mixtape Bury Me Standing under the Empire Entertainment Record Label. He has also released music video like Respekt Ova Feat. Shagusto, T-Dart, Slimm Goodie — Ginga Black [Official Video]
The artist Respekt Ova is sure to bring a big following with him from both Amityville, NY , Wyandanch, NY and Jacksonville, FL. He clearly has the talent to flow with the best of them. He continues to master his craft day in and day out and states he ha no limit’s. Tony Nelson states this is a important step towards the success of Roovet Records and stepping into the New Year of 2022 with one of the dopiest rappers in the game.
Roovet is sure to make the most Nosie in 2022, not many labels will have what it takes to battle with Roovet song for song. We are also looking for more artist to continue building our team to take over the 2022 music industry worldwide. We are not focused on United States alone we will be releasing music to the world. We currently already have music being released as early as Jan 7th to the store’s that will be available for downloading, streaming and purchasing. And we are looking forward to putting out more music every month for and year long.
Roovet Media Group
Roovet Local & International Corporation
+1 9045805396
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Respekt Ova Feat. Shagusto, T-Dart, Slimm Goodie - Ginga Black [Official Video]