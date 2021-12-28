Expanding Applications Across Various Industry Verticals to Drive the Growth of the Global Fiber Optic Sensor Market

Fiber Optic Sensor

The Global Fiber Optic Sensor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next six years

In medical sector number of miniature fiber optic sensors based on intensity modulation have also been successfully commercialized in recent years.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fiber Optic Sensor market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. the growing application in oil & gas vertical, rising demand for data-based analysis, and increasing research and development activities. Additionally, considerable growth in telecommunication industry is further fostering the growth of the market.

Fiber optic sensor is a device that measures a physical parameter on the basis of modulation on the phase, intensity, polarization, and spectrum of light travelling through an optical fiber. Increasing deployment of fiber optic sensor in various vertical has led to increased investment in fiber optic sensing technology. In addition, development of subsequent calibration tests associated with fiber optic sensors has been carried out with reasonable success. Also, FOS facilitates measurement of temperature when better immunity to electromagnetic interference is needed, and thereby can be used in various applications such as RF treatment and magnetic resonance imaging.



Key insights:

• The intrinsic optical sensor segment held largest share of the global fiber optic sensor market, and is expected to witness higher CAGR over the forecast period

• North America is currently the largest market for fiber optic sensors due to high adoption of the fiber optic sensors in various verticals, and presence of major market players in the region.

Major players operating in the global fiber optic sensor market include Omron, FBGS Technologies GmbH, Proximion, Smart Fibres Ltd., Sensornet, IFOS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Redondo Optics, Bandweaver, AFL, TE Connectivity Ltd., SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, Luna, Baumer, Micron Optics, Pvt. Ltd. among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected growth for the global Fiber Optic Sensor market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global Fiber Optic Sensor market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Price analysis for paraxylene

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for Fiber Optic Sensor performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global Fiber Optic Sensor market?

• What is the degree of competition in the global Fiber Optic Sensor market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global Fiber Optic Sensor market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global Fiber Optic Sensor market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Fiber Optic Sensor market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Fiber Optic Sensor market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

