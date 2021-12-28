Global Modular Operating Room Equipment Market: Ensuring better patient care and enhanced operational efficiency

Modular Operating Room Equipment

The Global modular operating room equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the next six years

U.S. leadership in the market can be attributed to the investments by hospitals to upgrade operating rooms; rising number of surgical procedures; increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Modular operating room equipment market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. Rapid technological advancement has brought a lot of changes in the way of surgical procedures which are carried out today around the globe. Operating rooms are becoming more commodious with new and advanced operating equipment that have become an essential part of modern hybrid operating rooms. The operating room equipment U.S. market is primarily characterized by growing demand for technically advanced operating room equipment as healthcare providers across the globe are increasingly adopting the concept of hybrid operating rooms.

Continuous advancement in surgical procedures has led to increasing demand for more sophisticated and advanced operating room equipment and supplies. Minimally invasive surgery, image-guided procedures, robotic surgery, and telesurgery are replacing the conventional surgical procedures and these require image-guided vascular access technologies and other endoscopic access techniques. Increasing complexity of procedures and patients has resulted in rising demand for monitoring and support systems used in specialized operating rooms. Substantial growth due to large consumer base, rising government initiatives for enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income will contribute to the global operating room equipment market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027

Key insights:

• Increasing installation of hybrid ORs across major economies, significant installation costs associated with diagnostic imaging products, ongoing integration and automation of operating room workflows and continuous technological advancements in the field of diagnostic imaging

• In 2020, a number of other segments including OR sensors, surgical hand wash, smart wearable devices exhibited high growth within the patient monitoring market due to increased funding by private and public institutions, increased long-term contract extensions from new and existing vendors as well as a growing awareness and interest in mobile monitoring patients across hospital and alternate care markets

• The coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak has been designated a public health emergency of international concern. To prepare for a pandemic, hospitals need a strategy to manage their space, staff, and supplies so that optimum care is provided to patients. In addition, infection prevention measures need to be implemented to reduce in-hospital transmission. In the operating room, these preparations involve multiple stakeholders and can present a significant challenge. Simulation was valuable in evaluating the feasibility of new operating room set-ups or workflow. This further strengthen the demand for these smart equipment's



Key players operating in the market include: STERIS Corporation, Mizuho OSI, Stryker Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens, Olympus America, GE Healthcare are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected revenue for the Global Modular operating room equipment market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Modular operating room equipment market? .

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• Cost model and pricing analysis for modular operating room equipment

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for modular operating room equipment performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global modular operating room equipment industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global modular operating room equipment market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global modular operating room equipment market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global modular operating room equipment market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the global modular operating room equipment market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers modular operating room equipment market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.



