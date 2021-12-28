Europe Small Scale LNG Market: Alternate fuel for economic and environmental benefits

Small Scale LNG

The Europe Small Scale LNG market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2021-2030) according to QuantAlign Research

Rising demand in marine transportation is likely to emerge as the biggest driver for potential small scale LNG (SSLNG) facilities within the Scandinavian and Baltic region” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Small Scale LNG market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2021-2030) according to QuantAlign Research. The low prices of natural gas and stricter federal emission regulations are promoting a shift away from coal power plants to natural gas plants. The price difference between oil and small scale LNG is quite huge, and this would thereby increase the price advantage of LNG over diesel as well as other low Sulphur oil derivatives. Additionally, various key regulations of the European government that promote the use of small scale LNG over other fuels, is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Several policies and regulations such as the UN Climate Negotiations (UNFCCC), the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) and other regional regulatory directives have fostered market growth.

During the forecast period , In addition, rising demand in marine transportation is likely to emerge as the biggest driver for potential small scale LNG (SSLNG) facilities within the Scandinavian and Baltic region. While still in the start-up phase, smaller transportation units such as trucks, railcars, and containers may be an option in the absence of sufficient volume. As a result, the vessel owners and charters are required to adhere to the regulation of Sulphur Emission Control Area (SECA’s). Moreover, several positive developments in the growth of small-scale LNG in recent years, particularly on the supply side, along with the availability of natural gas have significantly impacted this industry. Infrastructural development for small scale LNG supply at large scale import terminals suggests that the product is now available in most northwest European markets

Browse complete report with TOC:

Key insights:

• Road transport fuel segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020, and is anticipated to augment at a considerable rate over the forecast period

• Ship to ship segment held major share in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. The aforementioned growth can be attributed to the growing infrastructure for marine operation

• France is projected to dominate the overall market demand in 2020. The aforementioned growth can be attributed to the presence of various regulations in the country for emission control

Key players operating in the market include: Engie, Dourogas, Repsol, Total, LOTOS, Flogas, SHV Energy, Rolande,TAMOIL, LIQUIND, duon, PITPOINT,Shell are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market and projected revenue for the Europe Small Scale LNG market from 2020 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Europe Small Scale LNG market?

• What shares do the major country markets occupy?

• Value chain analysis of Small Scale LNG Market

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for small scale LNG performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in Europe Small Scale LNG industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the Europe Small Scale LNG market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Europe Small Scale LNG market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of Europe Small Scale LNG market?

Request sample report:

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Europe Small Scale LNG market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Small Scale LNG market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2020 to 2030.



