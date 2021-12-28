Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,772 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:55 pm, the suspects were inside of a store at the listed location. One of the suspects concealed merchandise in order to steal it. An employee confronted the suspect and the suspect then brandished a crossbow and pointed it in the direction of the employee. Both suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, December 27, 2021, 26 year-old Isis Jones, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) and Theft Two.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.