CodeHand: a Worldwide Initiative to Teach Computer Science

CodeHand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Science and technology are central to our rapidly changing world. It is imperative that today’s youth gain the necessary Computer Science skills to succeed and open doors to real opportunities in the future job market.

However, many of today’s youth are unable to achieve these Computer Science skills as they have limited access to learning resources.

Meet CodeHand.org.

CodeHand is a worldwide non-profit social enterprise based in London, UK, which seeks to provide free high-quality Computer Science education to underprivileged children and to those with limited learning resources. The focus of teaching is Maths, Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotics; through teaching, CodeHand mentors and motivates students to develop their interest in Computer Science.

The goal of CodeHand is fulfilled through multiple avenues such as live online teaching and blogs. The live sessions taught by the CodeHand team encompass a range of topics within Computer Science; these are taught by following a refined and carefully developed curriculum. Informative blogs are also posted regularly on the website to support student learning: CodeHand’s informative yet beginner-like and simple blogs have been viewed by individuals in a range of countries, totalling over 30,000 views.

The CodeHand team is proud to have outreached to non-profits in 30+ countries to offer the provision of free and high quality teaching to children associated with these non-profit organisations.

CodeHand has formed a network of over 50 technology experts and volunteers to maximise the sharing of technical knowledge and to provide individuals with necessary skills. The CodeHand team is also interested in collaborating with volunteers and non-profit organisations around the globe and would like to hear from those interested in getting virtually involved with CodeHand’s activities.

The CodeHand team is passionate and dedicated towards improving the Computer Science skills of today’s youth. It gives the team true happiness to witness the transformation of CodeHand’s students into empowered individuals who leverage their problem solving, analytical and computational thinking skills to succeed in the technology driven world.