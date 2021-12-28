Flower Turbines Round Closing Dec. 30; Stock Splitting Dec. 31

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines Flower Turbines Medium Size Wind Tulip Installation Flower Turbines Small Size Wind Tulip Installation Flower Turbines Rooftop Installation Flower Turbines Panorama

LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines will split its shares on Dec.31 to expand its pool of investors on future rounds by offering lower priced shares. Flower Turbines is an innovative small vertical axis wind company that is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Reg A+. The round, which has already raised over $7.5 million, closes Dec. 30, 2021. Here is a link to Flower Turbines’ investment site on Startengine The SEC just published Flower Turbines’ intention to make a 1-for-10 forward stock split on Dec. 31 at https://bit.ly/3HiOoRE . This will take effect for the current investors 6 months after the round concludes on Dec. 30 to allow time for Startengine to confirm investments. In simple terms, instead of the current $70 share, the owner will have ten $7 shares.Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.Here is a short video about the company: https://vimeo.com/656581899 Benzinga, a financial content site, interviewed Flower Turbines management. Here are links to their post:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=636548504358335 Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3sTHfnd Twitter: https://twitter.com/Benzinga/status/1473010041359847429 Offering Circular Link: https://rebrand.ly/OC-Flower-Turbines Related Risks: https://rebrand.ly/Risks-Flower-Turbines You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.In addition, as described in the Offering Circular, the Company retains the right to continue the offering beyond the Termination Date, in its sole discretion. Closing date filing: https://bit.ly/319MVOo

