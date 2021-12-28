Chronic Prostatitis Treatments- Modern Technologies Gain Wide Use in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill Benefits Men
According to MedicalExpo, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), which has been used in China for thousands of years, promotes high-tech TCM to improve treatment accuracy. Due to the rapid development of modern technology applications in China, this means China now stands at the forefront of cutting-edge TCM-based healthcare.
As one of the oldest health systems, TCM has been used in China for thousands of years. TCM practitioners usually diagnose the patient's condition by observing, listening, asking, and feeling, and then use various natural products to improve overall health, reduce pain and treat diseases. In treating chronic prostatitis, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill from Dr.Lee's TCM Clinic has a significant effect and is gradually favored by patients.
Standard treatment for chronic prostatitis
Chronic prostatitis is generally divided into nonbacterial and bacterial. However, no matter which type it is, it is challenging to treat and easy to relapse, bringing more long-term and severe impacts on the patients physically and mentally. Under normal circumstances, doctors will recommend antibiotics for treatment. And patients can choose cephalosporins or quinolones, such as cefaclor, cefixime, cefuroxime, ofloxacin, ciprofloxacin, etc.
However, for chronic inflammation, the use of antibiotics is easy to backfire, causing patients to suffer unnecessary side effects, such as vomiting, diarrhea, and so on. In addition, patients' long-term dependence on antibiotics can induce drug resistance, which makes these drugs fall into the dilemma of a "useless place."
TCM Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill Makes a real difference to men's health
Patients who choose Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill do not need to worry about these problems. Contrary to other treatment options, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has no side effects. And patients can gain a healthy future.
Dr. Lee pointed out that Chinese medicinal herb decocting used to be complicated. The decocting process was complex, and mistakes in the process could damage the effectiveness of the medicine. With the help of modern technology, this process is just a piece of cake. According to the characteristics of different herbal medicines, the decocting machine can adjust the temperature and decocting time to avoid non-standard operation and safety risks.
The whole decocting process realizes intelligent monitoring. The decocting temperature, decocting time, and delivery can be traceable.
More than 50 kinds of selected natural herbs in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, including plantain seed, peach kernel, red peony, Dianthus Superbus, flat storage, Houttuynia cordata, and the seed of cowherb, are strictly weighed by computer.
These herbs have the effects of clearing heat and detoxification, sterilization and detumescence, promoting blood circulation, etc. More importantly, the herbs are directly made into pills, convenient for taking and preservation.
As a pure traditional Chinese medicine product, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill will not cause side effects or drug resistance. Over time, men will feel relief from severe urinary system symptoms (LUT) and chronic pelvic pain. Moreover, in the long-term treatment process, it can sterilize more thoroughly and reduce the possibility of inflammation recurrence.
At present, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has provided services for chronic patients worldwide for up to 30 years. Josh, a patient from the UK, is one of the beneficiaries.
He left a message recently: "I was diagnosed with prostatitis in 2020. Often urinate frequently and urgently. When urinating, I always feel pain or burning in the urethra and bladder area. And usually have ejaculation pain and discomfort. I have tried many drugs, but none of them work on me.
After a friend's recommendation, I began to try Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. Almost a month after taking it, my urinary problem gradually improved, so I did not hesitate to continue taking it for two courses. Now I have recovered more than half. Thank Dr. Lee and her prescription. "
The modernization of TCM is the process of combining the advantages and characteristics of TCM with modern science and technology to push TCM modernization and internationalization.
Dr. Lee, who has been committed to human reproductive and urinary health for many years, has proved the practical value of TCM with her practical actions. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has a good effect in treating chronic prostatitis, and it can also treat seminal vesiculitis, orchitis, epididymitis, urethritis, and other diseases.

About Dr. Lee Xiaoping:
Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and specialized in male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. Her Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.



