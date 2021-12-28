Submit Release
CDC Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Periods

REMINDER: DHEC will not be releasing data Friday, Dec. 24 – Tuesday, Dec. 28 in observance of the Christmas holiday. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, DHEC will be reporting out data from Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Monday, Dec. 27.

Many testing and vaccine sites around the state will be closed in observance of the holiday, including all DHEC health departments. In addition to being closed Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, many sites will be closed the days before and after the holiday. Please check the DHEC testing locations webpage or call testing and vaccine providers to check their schedule.

DHEC call centers will be closed, meaning residents cannot call in to receive testing results, ask COVID-related questions, etc.

 

